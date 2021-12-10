On November 27, in the heart of Madrid’s Golden Mile, the Hotel Bless Madrid. A hotel in which interior design and design become the protagonists to show hedonistic luxury at the hands of the interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán.

During a visit we made a few days ago to see the hotel, the interior designer explained to us that this “is not a ‘lifestyle’ hotel. It is the hotel where style lives. A hotel full of gadgets in the Barrio de Salamanca that seek to give personality to the space so that the visitor knows where they are “.

A bet on sensory architecture





In the project, Lázaro Rosa-Violán has clearly opted for a sensory architecture that surrounds the visitor to give warmth to their stay, but without losing an iota of sophistication. And that philosophy can be seen in the details that make the difference both in the common areas and in the rooms, making a nod to the building’s past.

In this sense, each space of the hotel transmits and evokes the senses by mixing textures, noble materials and handcrafted elements that invite you to see, touch, smell and feel. Also of great importance are the elements that make a nod to the building’s past, perfectly integrated by Rosa-Violán.





Among them, one of the elements that most caught our attention were undoubtedly some Murano glass panels that belonged to the old hotel, and that now dress and give personality to different common areas on the ground floor of Bless Madrid.

Its conservation responds to what the interior designer defines as ‘urban archeology’, giving a new life to pieces with personality that were already part of the building.





The conservation of the elements of the past is part of the philosophy of the integral reform of the hotel, carried out by Rosa-Violán’s studio, preserving the original architectural elements of the building. Without a doubt, among the preserved elements, the wonderful spiral staircase, or the interior patios that act as skylights.





Within that of Lázaro Rosa-Violán for recovering the essence of the past, within this “disruptive, historical and fun” hotel, there are details such as the carpet that we find in the spiral staircase, or in the corridors of the rooms, which is inspired by an original rug found in one of the hotel rooms, and which in turn evokes the floral patterns of Manila shawls.

These details, together with the artistic selection of the furniture, or the fabrics (pay attention to the headboards of the beds), Rosa-Violán has created an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere that reinterprets and winks at the noble homes of the Salamanca district of Madrid .

The rooms





In the rooms, Lázaro Rosa-Violán wanted to achieve the feeling of home comfort, but without sacrificing sophistication and timeless elegance. Aesthetics and layout They are inspired by the style of the classic Madrid of the 50s, merging with the most avant-garde comforts, such as HOGO, an exclusive sleep system with multiple health benefits.





What’s more, most of the rooms have their own fireplace, and many of them also have terraces to Velázquez street. Also noteworthy are the Canterbury model cornices, reflecting its architectural beauty.





The porcelain bathtubs with retro-style feet become the protagonists to host another of the exclusive experiences offered by the hotel, the ‘Bathology’ ritual, an exquisite personalized sensory bath with oils and natural aromas.

The bathrooms and dressing rooms keep this retro touch with its Mid Century wooden furniture and the mosaic floor from the Hisbalit Art Factory Collection with custom colors to awaken a game of sensations.





The headboards, lined with the precious British textile prints by William Morris. And noble materials such as wood, marble, velvet or leather complete the design, giving it total coherence.

Hotel restoration

During the months that the hotel has been closed, different spaces have been renovated, such as Versus the social hub of the Bless Hotel Madrid. A space that has been renovated to host new experiences to surprise guests and visitors, with proposals such as mixology, which has an impressive bar that welcomes you to the hotel as soon as you enter it.

Salvaje at Bless Hotel Madrid is another of the hotel’s gastronomic proposals. The renovation of this space has also been carried out by Lázaro Rosa-Violán, with a deco that invites us to an exotic journey with handcrafted ethnic elements, tribal masks, cane furniture, horns and winks to the brand’s flagship rhinoceros.





