

Nov 23, 2021 at 17:49 CET



The athlete of Barça, Yulimar Rojas will seek to get his second prize of World Athlete of the Year after becoming one of the five candidates for the award given by World Athletics, the international athletics federation.

The Venezuelan will be in the final with the American Sydney mclauglin, the jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herar, the Kenyan Faith kipyegon and the dutch Sifan Hassan, they could get their first trophy.

Of all the candidates, only Yulimar Rojas and Sydney McLauglin have managed to win on occasion an award that has been given since 2007. Rojas raised the award in 2017 and McLaughin in 2018, while the Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh, which is not nominated for this edition, was the winner of the last edition (2019).

A final full of golds and world records

The blaugrana accredits this year a world record in triple jump, an Olympic gold in Tokyo and another in the Diamond League, while McLauglin’s resume is adorned with a first place in Tokyo in the 400 meter hurdles, with two world records in 2021, and another gold in the 4×400.

Elaine Thompson-Herah’s best achievements this year are three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics (100 meters, 200 and 4×100) and a first place in the 100 meters in the Diamond League; Faith Kipyegon proclaimed herself Olympic champion in the 1,500 meters and won the Diamond League of the specialty; and Sifan Hassan won the gold in Tokyo in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters in addition to getting a bronze in the 1,500 and a world record in the 10,000.

On December 1, the name of the winner will be announced, that will be elected through the vote cast by email by the members of the Council of World Athletics.

The international body reserves fifty percent of the vote, while the World Athletics Family and Fans who deposited their choice through the World Athletics social networks, twenty-five percent each.