The second is what happened to a Reddit user who found a black hole in the middle of the ocean island-shaped with a totally black surface, except for the outlines. The user Kokoblocks uploaded the photo and the comments on the publication were not long in coming. Among some theories, users considered that it could be a secret military base , since Google sometimes blurs “sensitive” sites on its maps such as military bases or the prison yard in order not to reveal information about these places.

As we said, some people like to explore the maps that Google Maps offers in search of mysterious events , and whoever seeks finds friends. These types of events can be a sign that the Google Maps app does not always work correctly or indications of a possible mystery.

Google Maps is one of the GPS navigation services that we use the most. In addition to allowing us to mark places that we can visit, indicate the time it will take to make a journey and see places through the Street View option , we can also add the address of a business to Google Maps among many other useful functions. On the other hand, Google Maps also houses some mysteries that have been found by users who were using the application and that have generated certain theories and unknowns in some cases.

Theories aside, the reality is that the debate about the black hole in the middle of the ocean was nothing more than the Vostok island. Located northeast of New Zealand and belonging to the Republic of Kiribati. The doubt about the blackness of this island was explained: “What you see as black is actually a very dark green, it is a very dense forest made up of Pisonia trees,” commented one user. In addition, the natural conditions of the island prevent light from entering at any time of the day. So, mystery solved.

A lake of blood?

Another of the Google Maps images that has given rise to talk is that of the red lake located on the outskirts of the city of Sadr in Iraq that generated macabre speculation when it was discovered in 2007 by Google Maps. Despite the fact that the image was already removed from the servers, there is still speculation as to whether this area was a place like a slaughterhouse where blood was poured into the river.

However, through Netional Geographic magazine it was learned that the Red color, in which many speculated that it was blood, actually it is due to the large amount of algae that grows in the area. “As the lake dries up, its salinity increases. The high concentration of salt in the warm water makes what remains of the lake an excellent breeding ground for Dunaliella algae, which can turn the water blood red, ”says National Geographic.

Isabel II fortress

The mysteries of Google Maps have also reached Spain and that is that the Isabel II fortress located in the port of Mahón in Menorca, is one of the great “secrets” of our country. This fortress is in charge of protecting the entrance to the port and, next to it, a fully pixelated area: the Es Castell barracks.

It is one of the military zones that Google Maps hides as it is formed to avoid problems and possible risks.

They find a missing man

Thanks to Google Maps it was possible to find out what happened to a man who disappeared 20 years earlier in Florida. William Earl Moldt, 40 years old disappeared in 1997. The authorities began the search, but when they did not find William over the years the case was forgotten. In 2019 a property inspector using Google Maps spotted a car submerged in Wellington Pond, at which point the case was reopened.

After alerting the police to report that there was a sunken vehicle in the lake, the officers removed the car from the water and they found human remains. A week later the news broke that it was Moldt.

Mysterious lines in the Gobi desert

These silhouettes discovered in the Gobi desert in China via Google Earth they unleashed the imagination of Internet users who speculated that it could be military installations to some alien cultures sign. The American media echoed the well-defined white grooves forming an irregular grid.

The photo did not stay there and some users have become fond of looking for “suspicious” structures through Google Maps in Chinese territory and in the rest of the world.

The scientist Jonathon Hill, a technical researcher at the Mars Space Flight Facility at the University of Arizona, who has operated with the different cameras of the missions that NASA has sent to Mars, found an explanation to this mystery. As he indicated to the television channel MSNBC, it is “almost certain” that China uses these giant reticles to calibrate your spy satellites. The spy cameras focus on the grids and help them to orient themselves in space, he also believes that another of the areas in which it seems that there is technological material, indeed, may be a military or test area, which would explain the large amount of equipment and technology in a remote area ”.

Well, do you know any more mystery that Google Maps has hidden or have you found an image that you cannot find an explanation for? Do you share it with us?