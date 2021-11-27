EFE.- Physical stores regained their prominence on American Black Friday this year, where Avid shoppers formed long lines again earlier in the day in front of department stores in the country, reflecting a relative return to normality, although the pandemic continued to affect the availability of some products.

Facing the iconic Macy’s department store in the heart of New York, hundreds of people were anxiously waiting to go through its doors at 6 in the morning, when they opened after being closed the previous day, Thanksgiving.

Racing Macy’s were also seen at the American Dream Mall, one of the most important shopping centers on the east coast of the United States., where customers agglomerated despite the fact that this year the problems in the supply chains caused by Covid-19 resulted in considerably lower rebates.

People went shopping this Black Friday at Herald Square in New York City. November 26, 2021. Photo: © Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images.

People shop at the Polaris Fashion Place mall on Black Friday in Colombus, Ohio. November 26, 2021. Photo: © Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images.

For this year, the National Association of Retailers of the United States (NRF, in English) predicts that 64% of shoppers go to physical stores, compared to 2020, when the pandemic forced many of the transactions to be online.

Even so, online purchases are expected to continue to be powerful, and according to data from Adobe Analytics between $ 8.8 billion and $ 9.6 billion will be spent, compared to $ 9.03 billion in 2020.

November 26, 2021. Photo: © Pierre Crom / Getty Images.

In total, and despite the high inflation rates registered in the country, it is expected that almost two million more people than last year make purchases from Thanksgiving itself, through Black Friday and until Cyber ​​Monday, according to NRF estimates.

Model in an ad appears to stomp on shoppers in the retail district near London’s Oxford Circus as the annual Black Friday sale event arrives. November 26, 2021. Photo: © Leon Neal / Getty Images.

Black Friday shoppers in London, UK. November 26, 2021. Photo: © Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images.

November 26, 2021. Photo: © Sergei KarpukhinTASS / Getty Images.

“We’re looking forward to another record breaking holiday season, and Thanksgiving weekend is going to play a big role.”NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.

Experts point out that the fact that the volume of purchases can break all-time highs is not precisely due to the fact that prices are especially lowered, because the problems it has experienced The United States in its supply chain as a result of the pandemic have resulted in a scarce supply of some products.

Video game consoles are in high demand and in short supply, so the sales have been lower, explained Julie Ramhold, an analyst at DealNews.com.

Half of consumers in Germany want to go bargain hunting on Black Friday discount day. November 26, 2021. Photo: © Markus Scholz / picture alliance / Getty Images.

“You should buy the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X or S as soon as possible,” said Ramhold, who said Stocks of these products in the last year have been low.

It is also estimated that the sales of household appliances are on average of one 8.4%, compared to 17.2% in 2020, and sports product prices falling only 5.9%, compared to 13% last year.

The chain of department stores Nordstrom, for example, has assured that it faces a shortage of stocks, while Gap has ensured that its sales in the third quarter of the year have been reduced as a result of this lack of “stock”.

People lined up early in the morning to shop at Walmart on Black Friday in New Jersey. September 26, 2021. Photo: © Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu / Getty Images.

On the other hand, other analysts point out that the biggest reductions could take place after the Black Friday, as product delivery delays, mainly linked to traffic jams at US ports of entry, could lead to overstock for retailers after the scheduled date.

“Sometime, delayed orders will arrive and they will have more than they need “explained Brad’s Deals spokesperson Casey Runyan.

