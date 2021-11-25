Guess has always reigned in the realm of faux leather bags, but since the 1990s and 2000s have become fashionable, its popularity has risen. Characteristic firm of the decade, it is very good at reformulating its aesthetics. And he has shown it with a bag collection baguette for which we sigh.

Bags that, although they do not have excessive prices, can be expensive because they are not low cost. Therefore, as soon as the discount season begins we always sign them. We have found with 46 euros discount the model that we couldn’t get out of our heads.

The reagan model It combines hair and waxed-effect synthetic leather playing with the flap closure and incorporates a metal logo on the front as a seal of identity. Its handle is removable to carry it on the shoulder or as a bandolier. And it drives us crazy.

In case you wonder, its size is 26x15x4 cm. It is a small bag to carry the basics on you on a day-to-day basis without overloading your shoulder. And although it is available in several colors, the model is on offer on Amazon beige.





Beige Faux Leather Reagan Bag from Guess at Amazon 129 euros 83 euros.

Guess, Reagan Shoulder Bag woman beige, one size

Baguette bags are once again the kings of the streetstyle and they are the fashion accessory. It goes with everything, but we suggest you wear it with a blazer oversize, feathers or jacket varsity to give you a current point.





Carolina Herrera New Yorker Film 2021-2022

