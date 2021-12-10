The new Wallapop scam takes advantage of one of the most interesting features of Bizum to get rid of money from unsuspecting users.

Wallapop has become one of the most used applications for buying and selling both second-hand and new items. Having chosen items is not something that has been decided randomly, in fact, it is because in Wallapop you can find almost everything.

And, is that, having in the palm of your hand a platform that is capable of offering items at a lower price than the exit price can be extremely tempting. But you have to take into account the type of platform and that, in truth, sellers are ordinary people who may have more or less malice.

The latest information about the Wallapop platform is that a scam has been developed that also involves Bizum. Yes, it may seem strange that two platforms are present that, in principle, are or, at least, should be completely safe for the users who populate them.

The voice of alarm has been the Internet User Security Office and, it is that, it has been this office that has alerted about the new scam that has Wallapop as its protagonist and Bizum. The way to operate in this scam focuses on the confusion of the seller and the ignorance of Bizum.

This application and service to send and receive money allows users to request payments. Thus, any user who knows your phone number can request an amount of money, but it is you who decides whether to agree to pay that amount. The way it is applied in Wallapop is that instead of making a payment, one is requested.

The seller who, in a mistake or who has not read the SMS correctly, decides to enter the Bizum application. At this time you can still avoid the scam, because if you look closely at what appears in the application is that a payment is not being accepted, what you are doing is sending a payment.

What happens is that, in the rush or excitement, the basic sense is clouded and the payment is confirmed by sending money to the Wallapop user who has posed as an interested buyer. The best recommendation is to always use your own wallapop payment and always read everything well before accepting.