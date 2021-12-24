Cryptocurrencies are a completely digital concept, but they take shape in this structure created by French artist Cyril Lancelin.

A Bitcoin can not touch. It does not exist in the real world. But today it costs almost 45,000 euros, and most of its owners are wealthy.

The French visual artist Cyril Lancelin has always been fascinated by the fine line that separates the abstract world from the real world. What is more abstract than a cryptocurrency?

His creations are based on geometric structures created with spheres and other symmetrical shapes, so from that point of view, this eccentric House Bitcoins, it makes all the sense:

Perhaps from a structural point of view it looks like a house, but at most it would serve to spend the afternoon on a hot day, because it is not ready to move in.

The walls are made up of huge (and nonexistent) bitcoins coins They are also rotating, allowing air and light (and everything else) to pass into the house.

These coins are also stacked horizontally, forming stairs and an original elevated viewpoint, which can be seen at the end of the video.



The interior of the house is decorated with an armchair, a bathroom, and even an indoor pool, but the fact that the walls rotate and are not completely closed, prevents it from being used as a home.

It is, above all, an artistic vision of Bitcoin.

As its author explains, Cyril Lancelin, in Designboom, “cryptocurrency comes from the abstract world, but it is a great opportunity to finance some digital architecture projects so that they become part of the real world“.

And continues: “House Bitcoins is part of this journey. It is on the way, starting as a digital idea from the metaverse, but ready to be built with traditional material, to make it a unique experience of this transitory time that we are in.“.

We live in strange times, and this has only just begun …