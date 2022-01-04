The Bitcoin network turns 13 and celebrates it with a new historical hash rate

Today marks 13 years since the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), Satoshi Nakamoto, mined the genesis block or block 0 of the Bitcoin network, and will mine a 50 BTC bounty for the first time on Monday 2009. In 2022, the BTC network shows no signs of slowing down, reaching a new historical hash rate of 207.53 million tera hashes per second (TH / s).

Bitcoin’s hash rate, which correlates to network strength based on the number of active miners, experienced a temporary drop after China banned citizens and businesses from mining and trading cryptocurrencies. As a direct result of China’s blanket ban on cryptocurrencies and the sudden shortage of miners, Bitcoin’s hash rate fell to 58.46 million TH / s.

BTC hash rate in June 2021. Source: YCharts

As seen in the graphic above, Bitcoin’s hash rate rebounded as Chinese miners started migrating to friendly jurisdictions. On January 1, 2022, the Bitcoin network recorded a new all-time high of 207.53 million TH / s, regaining network security by increasing the difficulty of mining.

BTC hash rate in January 2022. Source: YCharts

At the time of writing this article, the hash rate of the Bitcoin network stands at 190.64 million TH / s, 8.14% less than its all-time high.

BTC holdings of private corporations increased significantly in the previous year, as revealed by on-chain analyst Willy Woo.

Since MicroStrategy’s “Bitcoin for Corporations” conference in Feb 2021, public companies * holding significant BTC have gained market share from spot ETFs ** as a way to access BTC exposure on public equity markets. * MicroStrategy & public mining companies

** Mainly Grayscale pic.twitter.com/e18OEfgiEW – Willy Woo (@woonomic) January 2, 2022

A Cointelegraph report on the matter highlights that Purchases made by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy exceed $ 6 billion in crypto assets. In December alone, the firm acquired another 1,914 BTC worth $ 94 million.

