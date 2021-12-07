01-25-2021 Cardinal Archbishop Juan José Omella (c) shows the chalice during the mass for Saint Francis de Sales, patron of journalists, whose feast day was yesterday, in the saint’s parish in Barcelona, ​​Catalunya (Spain), at January 25, 2021. SOCIETY David Zorrakino – Europa Press



All the dioceses of the world, including those of Spain, must apply from this Wednesday, December 8, the reform of Book VI of the Code of Canon Law approved by Pope Francis, which clarifies the application of sanctions in cases of sexual abuse or concealment, and provides for new penalties, such as reparation, compensation for damages or deprivation of all or part of the ecclesiastical remuneration.

“Being a universal law of the Church, which must be applied in all parts of the world, a vacatio legis (period that elapses from the publication of a law until its entry into force) has been established quite broad, until 8 December, to allow adequate information to reach the entire Church, “the secretary of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, Monsignor Juan Ignacio Arrieta Ochoa de Chinchetru, told Europa Press.

According to the Spanish priest, it is to be assumed that, in each place, those responsible for the Christian community will do what is necessary “to inform those who are obliged to this new discipline, very particularly the clergy, religious and the lay personnel they occupy. ecclesiastical functions, since it is they who are most affected by the changes in the law. “

The reform opens up a greater determination of penalties to allow the ecclesiastical authority to identify the most appropriate and make them proportionate to individual crimes. In addition, some penalties that were previously intended only for clerics are now extended to all the faithful.

In any case, Arrieta has assured that the purpose of the reform is not to “toughen discipline on the subject of child abuse”, that in reality “it continues as before, although more precise”, and has added that “nothing has been touched on either. the issue of the resignation of the clerical state, which continues as before.

“It is the courts of the Church that judge crimes and those that impose, in extreme cases, the penalty of resignation from the clerical state; it is not the Pope who does it, at least as an ordinary rule,” he explained.

In this sense, it has clarified that the purpose of the reform has been “to allow criminal discipline in general to be applied with certainty and clarity” determining “better the penalties and behaviors that the authority must follow when it receives a complaint or finds out of criminal behavior “.

“Some legal instruments have been better defined, such as ‘penal remedies’, which are not strictly canonical penalties but measures that can be adopted by the authority to prevent situations from worsening and becoming crimes that cause scandal and must be punished more hardness “, has affected.

One of the most important changes is that for the first time the possibility of suspending and punishing lay people who commit crimes of abuse is established. According to Arrieta, the reason is that in recent decades “the participation of lay faithful in offices, ministries of the ecclesiastical type is much higher than in previous times, when those positions were held only by clergymen.”

The Code also incorporates economic sanctions for offenders and new penalties have been introduced, including reparation. On this point, Arrieta considers that being a “universal law that has to be applied in very different economic situations, this point will have to be specified by the episcopal conferences of each country, depending on the social reality of each place.”

However, it has stressed that what they want to achieve with these fines “is not so much to compensate a civil liability, as established by civil courts” but “to establish a type of canonical sanction through which, in a tangible and material, who has caused damage personally perceives the cost of the repair “.

RULES THAT ALREADY EXISTED OUTSIDE THE CODE OF CANON LAW

As explained by Jorge Miras, professor of the Faculty of Canon Law of the University of Navarra, in declarations to Europa Press, the reform of Book VI rather, “incorporates into the Code canonical norms that already existed outside of it and were applied since years ago. “

In any case, it highlights two significant details. The first is “that the crimes that include the sexual abuse of minors or of people who habitually have an imperfect use of reason, is transferred from the title ‘Crimes against special obligations’ (where the only crime committed by a cleric was a crime), to the title ‘Crimes against the life, dignity and freedom of man’ whose subject now need not be a cleric “.

The second is, as he adds, “which is classified as a specific crime (although it was generically so, within the negligent omissions of duties) the omission of the duty that someone has by law to communicate the news of a possible crime (also, although not only, of abuse) “.

In addition, it has remarked that, with the reform, the canonical legislation regarding the crimes of which it speaks “is gathered, fundamentally, in the main legislative body of the Church and is no longer dispersed in norms of special law”, something that “will facilitate its knowledge and application”.

“In fact, mainly, the reform of Book VI seeks to improve and technically clarify some aspects of the penal system of the Code and, in general, facilitate its application by the authorities that must intervene in criminal proceedings, which has often been good part of the problem, “he stresses.

On the other hand, Miras clarifies that the Apostolic Constitution Pascite Gregem, which is the one that introduces the aforementioned reform of Book VI, “does not harden the penalties for crimes of abuse, because those that were already planned and applied, which can go up to expulsion from the clerical state, remain appropriate. ” If anything, he points out, “it is easier to choose the penalties proportionate to the gravity and circumstances of each case.”

He also stressed that, “of course”, the reform is, “in what corresponds to criminal law in this matter, which is not the most decisive, an important piece, also pedagogical and awareness-raising, in the intensification of the fight to deeply eliminate this scourge from the life of the Church and of each person “.

In addition, on the explanation of the Pontiff, who said that these changes try to “remedy the damage caused in the past by the lack of understanding of the intimate relationship that exists in the Church between the exercise of charity and the performance of sanctioning discipline. “, Miras says that” the general type of damage to which he seems to refer is that which results from understanding, wrongly, although not necessarily with ill will, that charity is not compatible with punishment. “

“That led some, in not distant times, to argue that criminal law was not inherent to the nature of the Church and had to be eliminated; others, to prefer to try to solve serious problems by resorting to means that they considered more pastoral, more consistent with the charity towards the possible delinquent, that the sanctions and penalties “, explains.

Finally, the expert points out that “it would be little to think that this reform and the legislative and pastoral measures that have preceded it, over many years now, are a cosmetic issue” so he hopes that “all these new measures will contribute to making May the image of the Church reflect more strongly and fully the renewal in its recognition of the truth “.

This truth, as he points out, is implied, among other issues, in “the need to work on the creation of safe and beneficial development spaces for the lives of all in the Church, especially, but not only, of children.” “This will undoubtedly contribute to improving, also in these aspects, the whole of society”, he summarized.