The video game industry It has grown tremendously in recent years. This situation has caused the sector, on some occasions, to attract the spotlight for topics that go beyond entertainment. Sadly, this industry has not been exempt from scandals that generate a lot of noise, although some of them have served to correct the course in really serious problems. In 2021, of course, there were several cases, large video game scandals, that stole the spotlight for their impact on the medium.

The video game scandals of 2021 affected individual titles and even entire companies, including their top management. Undoubtedly, an editor who was constantly under the microscope was Activision. Not so much anymore because of the complaints that accompanied Warzone much of the year —that too—, but because of the storm that was generated after a lawsuit from the State of California. How to forget, in addition, the case GameStop, which welcomed us as early as 2021.

There are several scandals that shook the video game industry this year. It was worth collecting those that had – or continue to have – the greatest impact.

GameStop breaks Wall Street

In January, a group of investors whose “base of operations” was Reddit, turned Wall Street on its head by beating them at their own game. Basically investors bought a huge amount of GameStop stock, the retail America’s largest video game physicist. Its value on the stock market has been in constant decline for years due to the rise of digital games and online stores – Amazon, for example.

Why buy shares in a company in decline and on the brink of bankruptcy? The real objective of investors, in addition to making money, was to harm Melvin capital Y Citron Research, hedge funds that had invested short – betting on the share price going down to make a profit – in GameStop. By buying shares en masse, they inflated the value of the company and ruined the plans of the aforementioned funds.

In a matter of two weeks, GameStop’s share value rose 1,000%. The funds lost billions of dollars and investors, who after a few days already included stakeholders outside of Reddit, multiplied the value of their investments in the blink of an eye. Such was the scandal that the CEOs of Reddit and Robinhood, the platform through which many made the purchase of shares, had to testify before the United States Congress. The story is so epic that will have his own movie on Netflix.

Hackers flood Warzone

The problem of hackers in Warzone It did not originate in 2021. However, it was the year that caused a headache for millions of players. Week after week, the community expressed their dissatisfaction with the huge amount of cheats ruining games. There was a time, especially in the middle of the year, when it was normal to find hackers using Aimbot or other illegal “tools”. Although Activision launched massive waves of bans, the issue was not resolved.

Many players preferred to stay away from Warzone until the situation is resolved. After all the fuss, in October Activision finally presented Ricochet, the new anti-cheat system Warzone that already saw the light at the beginning of December. It works at the kernel level on PCs and has proven to work efficiently so far. December 21 identified and banned 48,000 accounts associated with cheaters. Of course, we still cannot say that the problem has been completely eradicated.

When Konami announced eFootball as the replacement for the legendary PES, which certainly remained in the shadow of FIFA For more than a decade, we envisioned a title that could be successful for the Japanese company. Why? Because it is gratuitous and it is available on multiple platforms, including mobile devices. It is not common to see sports titles betting on this business model that has been adopted by multiple games in recent years.

But nevertheless, eFootball turned out to be a complete disaster. The game hit the market with an infinity of bugs both in its playable section and in the visual one. The internet was flooded with screenshots of such errors, most highlighting the chilling looks of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, no more, no less. Both of them they looked like zombies from resident Evil.

Konami recognized the deplorable state of eFootball and promised to fix it as soon as possible through updates. However, the development of the stable version was complicated and will run until spring 2022.

Disappointment GTA: The Trilogy

One of the most anticipated proposals for the last months of the year was, without a doubt, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The collection includes the remasters of the iconic GTA 3, GTA Vice City Y GTA San Andreas. Unfortunately, the trilogy was released with a quality far below what we are used to at Rockstar Games. Certainly, the development was the responsibility of another studio – Grove Street Games – but it was Rockstar who approved its launch in such a sorry state.

Popping, disappointing draw distance – even on current generation consoles – and a constantly dropping frame rate were some of the problems reported by gamers who paid full price for GTA: The Trilogy. As if the above were not enough, the new visual style on the faces of the characters seemed inherited from a cartoon. Its developers have been fixing the bugs through updates, but not enough yet. Few to anyone anticipated that this collection would be part of the video game scandals of the year.

Activision Blizzard on fire

When we believed the year would pass without another corporate-level video game scandal, a top-flight hurricane formed above Activision Blizzard. In July, the California State Department of Housing and Fair Employment sued the publisher, an unprecedented event in the North American country. After an extensive investigation, the authorities uncovered situations of Repeated sexual harassment and unequal treatment of company employees.

As the days went by, truly shameful individual cases emerged that exposed Activision’s toxic work culture. There were demonstrations outside Blizzard and eventually some executives began to fall, including the president J. Allen Brack. However, it was until November that The Wall Street Journal dropped a bomb report.

His research revealed that Bobby kotickActivision CEO has long known about sexual harassment issues. Not only did he not do anything about it, he covered up some managers and was also accused of inappropriate behavior by several women. The board of directors of Activision, instead of pushing for the dismissal of the director, showed their unconditional support despite the avalanche of criticism that still haunts them. Without a doubt, it occupies the top of the video game scandals of 2021. And be careful, because in 2022 we will have more chapters of this story.