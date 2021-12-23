The biggest disappointments in crypto and blockchain in 2021

2021 has been one of the most interesting years for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, both in terms of adoption and widespread acceptance. From governments like El Salvador to large companies like Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, many institutions have stepped up to be part of the ecosystem.

Even so, there were some issues and events that soured the spirits of cryptocurrency investors and the community at large.

The SEC’s Rejection of VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF

Following the U.S. Securities Commission’s approval of ProShares’ Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange fund in early October, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $ 68,789.63 on November 10, according to Cointelegraph data. Markets Pro. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which trades under the BITO ticker, had the largest first day of any ETF in terms of natural volume, indicating how expected the launch of a BTC ETF was.

Shortly after, on November 12, the financial regulator spoiled the party by rejecting Van Eck’s proposal for a spot Bitcoin ETF, sending the price of the flagship cryptocurrency on its spiraling journey.

Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, was not happy with the rejection.

We are disappointed in today’s update from the SEC declining approval of our physical bitcoin ETF. We believe that investors should be able to gain #BTC exposure through a regulated fund and that a non-futures ETF structure is the superior approach. @tyler @gaborgurbacs – Jan van Eck (@ JanvanEck3) November 12, 2021

We are disappointed in today’s SEC update rejecting the approval of our physical bitcoin ETF. We believe that investors should be able to gain exposure to BTC through a regulated fund and that an ETF structure without futures is the superior approach.

The bid for SEC approval for a spot ETF has been going on for more than eight years, since Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss attempted to launch the “Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust” in July 2013. Although so much time has passed and the narrative around cryptocurrencies has changed, Gary Gensler’s SEC has yet to approve a spot ETF for Bitcoin.

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, weighed in on the SEC’s rejection. Balchunas has spoken out about the SEC’s rejection of various applications for spot ETFs that have been filed. He has become one of the most prominent voices in monitoring new ETF developments around cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether (ETH).

She (the SEC) is Just Not That Into You (Spot Bitcoin ETF Filings) = my summary of @JSeyff great note today explaining why spot bitcoin hopes are so bleak (unfortunately). The bar SEC sets is so high and so inconsistent one can only conclude they just don’t want to see it happen. pic.twitter.com/7HRDReWF2N – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 18, 2021

The SEC is not interested in you (Bitcoin spot ETF files) = my summary of James Seyffart’s great note explaining why hopes for spot bitcoin are so bleak (unfortunately). The bar the SEC sets is so high and so incoherent that it can only be concluded that they simply don’t want it to happen.

Ethereum Network: Gas Rates Are Out of Control

The Ethereum network underwent a landmark upgrade in 2021: its London hard fork, which put ETH on a deflationary trajectory with the Ethereum Enhancement Proposal (EIP) 1559. At the time of writing, 1.244 billion ETH has been burned. , valued at more than $ 4.96 billion.

Along with the introduction of the burning mechanism, Ethereum gas fees also saw a huge increase in light of the increased use of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on the blockchain and the proliferation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based. in Ethereum on the cryptoverse. Gas rates continue to exceed 100 gwei, even going into 2022. “Gwei” is the smallest unit of Ether, equivalent to 0.000000001 ETH.

Gas rates on the network reached an annual peak of 373.8 gwei on February 23. Although gas rates appeared to be in check between May and August, there have been several spikes since then that are very unfavorable, especially for retail investors in the DeFi markets. This has also led various DeFi protocols and investors to choose alternative blockchain networks, such as Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Polygon, etc.

To solve this constant problem, Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has suggested the EIP 4448 and EIP 4490 updates, which would serve as a temporary solution by resorting to a method known as data fragmentation, which would reduce the costs of zk-Rollups on the blockchain. .

However, it remains to be seen whether the proposal will approve the governance structure of the network and how effective these updates will be in reducing gas rates.

Red Solana: Interruption and DDoS attack

Launched in April 2019, Solana has grown rapidly to become one of the leading blockchain networks, with a total locked value (TVL) of nearly $ 12 billion. The network’s native token, SOL, has risen in price by nearly 130 times given the current price of around $ 180. The token reached an all-time high of $ 260.06 on November 7.

However, on December 4 at 13:46 pm UTC, the Solana network suffered an outage that lasted almost six hours. The mainnet beta cluster stopped producing blocks at position 53,180,900, preventing new transactions from being confirmed on the blockchain. This outage sparked criticism from various operators and developers, who took to Twitter to criticize the network.

Scott Lewis, co-founder of DeFi Pulse, was one of the critics, citing Serum’s order book data as proof of a lack of “actual customer orders.”

hey someone forgot to turn on the “real customer orders that are definitely not a bot” for serum now that solana is back up. No new trades in the last 2 hours? pic.twitter.com/fCJ6hqCjvn – Ξ (@scott_lew_is) December 4, 2020

someone forgot to activate the “real customer orders definitely not a bot” for Serum now that solana is back. No new trades in the last 2 hours?

It was not the first fall that Solana suffered this year. Back in September, the network suffered a 17-hour outage between September 14-15 due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack targeting Grape Protocol’s initial decentralized exchange offering on September 14. During a DDoS attack, a large number of coordinated devices or a botnet congests a network with bogus traffic in an attempt to take it out of service.

Shortly after the second outage, on December 4, the network suffered another DDoS attack on December 9 that temporarily congested the network, although it managed to stay online during the attack.

Even though the attack was attributed to Solana’s fundamental design and use of its proof-of-history consensus mechanism, the developers seem to continue to have faith in the network’s potential. Solana co-founder Raj Gokal explained the DDoS attack on Twitter:

if you’re not helping the @solarium community focus on those metrics, if you’re lying or perpetuating lies, if you’re competing for the tiara and bouquet in the hater’s ball… save your tweet threads until you’re ready to do the hard work of scaling crypto. until then, fuck off. – Raj Gokalᵍᵐ (@rajgokal) December 12, 2021

if you’re not helping the solana community focus on those metrics, if you’re lying or perpetuating lies, if you’re competing for the tiara and bouquet at the haters ball … save your tweet threads until you’re ready to do the hard work of scaling crypto. Until then, fuck off

Following the DDoS attack, Solana’s on-chain development efforts saw a notable spike in terms of daily GitHub submissions. In fact, the network surpassed Polkadot and Cardano to become the most developed blockchain network between November 12 and December 13.

Binance Smart Chain Network: The Security Flaws

Binance Smart Chain is the parallel chain to Binance Chain, with both blockchains designed and maintained by cryptocurrency exchange Binance. BSC was first introduced in April 2020 and launched shortly thereafter in August 2020.

Since then, the network has grown to become the second most widely used blockchain for deploying decentralized applications, after Ethereum. According to DefiLlama, the TVL on the network’s DeFi protocols currently stands at nearly $ 17 billion. TVL hit an all-time high of $ 31.72 billion on May 10, at the peak of the market’s previous bull run.

However, the network and the protocols that run on it have been extremely vulnerable to security attacks since its launch. Below is a list of some of the DeFi protocols in BSC that have been the victims of security attacks and hacks:

PancakeBunny: $ 200 million lost in flash loan exploit

Spartan Protocol: The exploit caused a loss of 30 million dollars

Uranium Finance: $ 50 million stolen

Meerkat Finance: Rugpull Caused $ 31 Million Loss

pNetwork: Hacked, with losses of $ 12.7 million in BTC

Bogged Finance: Flash Loan Exploit Drained $ 3 Million

BurgerSwap: $ 7.2 million loss due to security breach

Belt Finance: $ 6.3 million lost

Taking into account that the above list is not exhaustive, it can be said that there have been hacks and security failures that have caused losses of hundreds of millions of dollars in the 18 months that the network has been operating. In addition to these security flaws, there have been several spoofing attacks on decentralized exchange PancakeSwap in conjunction with Cream Finance.

However, the Binance ecosystem is trying to address this problem in a number of ways. The latest effort is the introduction of Project Shield, a security auditing program that will add an additional layer of protection for users attempting to expose themselves to the BEP-20 and ERC-20 tokens on the Binance exchange.

Much to expect

Despite these cases and the problems that have led the crypto community to disappointment in 2021, it is clear that the growth in the use of digital currency is greater than ever.

With innovations like NFTs, GameFi, and the Metaverse, the cryptocurrency dominance is harnessing the next big thing in the world of art, games, music, and finance with a single innovation that will change these industries for the better.