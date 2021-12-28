In 2020, the main challenges were internal culture, budget and IT infrastructure.

“The COVID-19 pandemic transformed customers and employees by accelerating the adoption of digital channels. The changes ranged from how they log into their accounts to how they work from day to day. The overwhelming demand from customers and the need to maintain a hybrid workforce came hand in hand with this acceleration, ”says the Infocorp document.

Digital operations

Despite the challenges identified, the firm highlights progress in operations that are carried out entirely online.

There have also been achievements in terms of customer service on digital channels, highlights Infocorp. When it comes to the web channel, “very satisfied” customers reached 40% from 17% in 2020.

When it comes to chatbot, “very satisfied” customers went from 4% last year to 12% this year; While those who said they were not satisfied at all went from 13 to 15% from 2021 to 2021.