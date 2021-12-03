

The Memphis Grizzlies they won this Thursday at Oklahoma city thunder by 73 points (152-79), a gigantic and historic difference in the score that represents a new record in the NBA.

Until now, the largest margin in an NBA game was in a game of the NBA. December 17, 1991 in which the Cleveland Cavaliers they destroyed the Miami Heat by 68 points (148-80).

By 65 points the third biggest beating in the NBA was consummated, on February 27, 1998. The Indian Pacers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-59.

The Lakers crushed the Warriors with record points

Outside of the ‘Top3’ we find the beating with the highest number of scores in a team. The Lakers crushed the Warriors 162-99 in 1972. It is one of the games in NBA history with the highest scoring by a team.

The mark for the most points in a game is held by the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets, dating from December 13, 1983, in regular season. That day he had to go to three extensions to define the meeting and, even so, It was barely decided by two points for them to end up winning 186-184.