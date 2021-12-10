The lawsuit between Epic and Apple as a result of the royalties charged by the company of the bitten apple for the games and applications sold in its store continues to be skinned, since, although it is not as mediatic as in its origins, the truth is there is new information that keeps reaching us, revealing different industry movements along the way. And in that sense, New emails have revealed that Xbox exclusive games were very close to launching on iPhone.

According to the information that has been learned through The Verge portal, the reason for this move would have been the incorporation of Microsoft’s cloud services on iPhone, so that introducing the AAA triples of the video game company would have served for both companies to have a mutual benefit in this deal.

Of course, it should be noted that These games could not have been played on iPhone without moreInstead, it would have made use of Microsoft’s cloud platform, xCloud. Thus, if this had materialized, it would have been possible to play Halo Infinite from an iPhone, since the game would have been moved by remote servers. Nevertheless, it seems that the refusal of Apple was the one that undid this agreement.

Halo Infinite could have been played on an iPhone

According to the information obtained from the emails, The problems started with Microsoft’s concern about including individual apps for each game in the App Store., which in itself would have resulted in an arduous and complex task due to the need to fix and update all these apps, without mentioning here the fact of the overload that would suppose in the telephones to have so many apps. However, Microsoft was willing to go through this on the condition that these applications function as shortcuts of a parent app.

Despite this, Negotiations broke down because Apple was unwilling to go through this measure, since their representatives insisted that each game have its own complete application, something that since Microsoft was branded as being unrealistic. Thus, it is unknown if this was a big decision or a missed opportunity, since, after all, We will no longer know how this collaboration between companies would have turned out.