Miracle diets and without scientific foundation continue to circulate in our society, and there are still people who recommend them to others to lose weight quickly, without taking into account the health problems that can lead to.

Today we are going with a very interesting diet, called the sugus diet, created by a doctor in Madrid so that his patients lose weight quickly.

What is the Sugus diet

The sugus diet, created by Doctor Santamaría, who has a clinic in Madrid, is a diet that consists of substituting foods of some intakes for a sugus or an apple, doing it progressively.

Every fortnight the diet is changed making it more strict and beginning to suppress a certain amount of food, in this way the body gradually adapts to a greater restriction of food.

According to Dr. Santamaría, the sugus diet follows a method that is based on generating satiety and therefore, promote weight loss through cholecystokinin and its synergism with leptin, since both are anorectic peptides.





According to the creator of this diet, it has been evaluated by the Madrid College of Physicians and a constant monitoring of the patients is being carried out. In addition, they comment that he is a doctor with excellent results when treating overweight and obese patients.

In what consist the diet

On the first day of the diet, your diet will consist of eating only at least five pieces of banana and two plates of Maggi mashed potatoes, with skim milk and salt. The next day a meal plan is started that follows the following structure:

option 1 option 2 option 3 option 4 Breakfast Skimmed yogurt with apple chunks Cup of cocoa Coffee with milk Swiss coffee midmorning A lemon sugus candy Green apple Meal Tin of pickled fish with two crackers French omelette with lettuce, onion, vinegar and salt Meat with lettuce, onion, vinegar and salt Vegetable sandwich (asparagus, egg, ham and pink sauce) Afternoon snack A Sugus candy Green apple Dinner Skim cheese mousse with jam Skimmed milk glass with All Bran Peaches in syrup (two units) Vegetables with garlic salt and hot paprika Pre-bed Chocolate square Date

In the case of having hunger anxiety or lack of anxiety, which will surely happen, take until the anxiety subsides, sour green apples, pickled gherkins or tomato juices.

In the case of drinks, only in social events, they will be based on tonic and vodka, thus encouraging the consumption of alcohol when the person who does the diet has a social meeting.

A diet without scientific or nutritional support

As a nutritionist I have to say that It is a diet without scientific support that can put people’s health at risk, in addition to having a guaranteed rebound effect, so that even if you have lost weight quickly, you can regain it even faster.

Although it must be said that it will not affect the diet in the same way to everyone, since it can vary depending on who does it.

There is a very similar diet that is the lollipop diet, created from the obsession to have and maintain a physique similar to the famous ones. The lollipop diet consists of reducing your appetite by licking a lollipop created with substances that help you lose weight and eat less.





These substances are hoodia, an extract of a plant that has the ability to reduce hunger, Citrimax that has satiating properties and guarana, a natural source of caffeine.

After all, all these diets follow the same pattern, eliminate food and drastically reduce the number of calories, which is obvious that you lose weight. This results in an increase in stress and anxiety due to the lack of nutrients, which decreases the well-being of the person.

What you are doing with Dr. Santamaría’s diet is feeding yourself with a very poor source of micronutrients and with a low volume of food, with little amount of food and with ultra-processed.

In the long term, this will lead to a decrease in muscle mass due to a diet low in protein and certain metabolism problems, since it is a very poor diet in macronutrients.

It does not make sense that it is a healthy and balanced diet if you suppress two intakes and incorporate a Sugus candy instead. Or that one of the foods is fruit in syrup and not natural. Or even worse, that for dinner you can eat All Bran cereals, which are not healthy at all.

Vodka is one of the other things that has surprised us the most about this diet, since it encourages the consumption of alcohol in social events, which are quite common in our day to day.

To lose weight it is not necessary to do this type of diet, focused on restricting food and calories, It is as simple as learning to eat in a balanced and healthy way, and this is done through a food education, something that this diet lacks.

Images | iStock.