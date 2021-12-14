2021 was the worst year in the 77-year history of the Golden Globes for various scandals of unethical practices, causing NBC to refuse to air its ceremony in 2022. Today the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this morning its nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes and, unsurprisingly, there are various disappointments and surprises, although perhaps none as serious as forgetting ‘I could destroy you’ last year.

The wave of structural changes in the organization and the boycott of the broadcast of the ceremony should not influence artistic decisions and despite the appearance of the expected ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Succession’, ‘La asistenta’, ‘Only Murders in the Building ‘or’ Mare of Easttown ‘in the categories of television and’ Belfast ‘,’ Dune ‘,’ King Richard ‘,’ West Side Story ‘and’ The power of the Dog ‘(The Power of the Dog, 2021) in cinema , it cannot be avoided to note some surprising absences and presences.

Strange Presences and Pleasant Surprises





Some inclusions have been received with enthusiasm and surprise such as the presence of Maggie gyllenhaal nominated for best director for ‘The Lost Daughter’ and actors Mahershala Ali and Ruth Negga nominated for ‘Swan Song’ and ‘The Passing’ respectively, Christine Baranski finally! is nominated for ‘The Good Fight‘, or also Tahar Rahim, whose intolerable absence by’ The Mauritanian ‘is finally rewarded by’ The Serpent ‘. Not so explainable is the presence of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ nominated for best limited series, almost a justification for the absence of 8 Ryan Murphy series as usual.

Foreign language content no longer seems like a problem and series like ‘Lupine’ and ‘The Squid Game’ took the lion’s share of Netflix’s television nominations. They were global successes but the nominations for both series in the Best TV Series category, facing ‘Succession’, ‘The Morning Show’ are surprising because there were better candidates, but they have also nominated actors Omar Sy, Lee. Jung-jae and O Yeong-su in the same category.





Within that category it does not make much sense for ‘Pose’ to appear either, when its third season has been criticized even by its fans, but being the closing of the series, it was still sought to reward the entire journey. Something similar happens with the nominations for ‘The Morning Show’ of Apple TV +. which seems to appear by inertia and by its stars, but it is very far from the great series of the year even from Apple, and speaking of the platform, nobody can explain what ‘CODA’ is doing there while there are some omissions that we go on to review.

Movie skips





Few will probably remember ‘Cyrano’ in a few years, but the no presence of ‘The Green Knight’ **, or its director, David Lowery **, is pretty daunting to say the least in this one we live in. Oblivion also flakes in ‘Nightmare Alley’, Guillermo del Toro’s noir drama, starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, or ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ by Joel Coen.





Although it has been nominated, we have ‘Being the Ricardos ‘or’ Spencer without any of the greats, not even in script. But what is not explained is the absence in animation of the prodigious ‘The Mitchells against the machines’, especially with the abusive presence of two Disney (plus Luca from Pixar), which should squeak when one of them is the passable ‘Raya and the last dragon’.

Actor omissions





Selena Gomez has not entered the nomination in the category of Best Actress in the category of TV Comedy for her great work in ‘Only Murders in the Building’, something that would not be so dramatic if they had not nominated her two co-stars, with whom makes an indivisible threesome. Something similar has happened with Rita Moreno in ‘West Side Story’, who could win an Oscar, but is not eligible for the Golden Globe for her role as Valentina while the young cast has been taken into account. It is also surprising that Meryl Streep is not for ‘Don’t Look Up’ while Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio have received a nomination. It seems like you can only win when you don’t play a fun role.

Omissions on television





It is symptomatic that terror has entered the Critics Choice Awards in a big way with 5 nominations for the sublime ‘EVIL’, including Best Series, two for best leading actors and two for a supporting role, but At the Globes they don’t remember the King marriage at all, who have also triumphed this year with ‘The Bite’ and are still the most ingenious screenwriters today.

The Critic Choice also yielded 3 major nominations for ‘Midnight Mass’ including Best Limited Series, Best Actor for Hamish Linklater and Supporting Role for Zack Gilford. That Linklater and Samantha Sloyan are not among the best scratch actors, but not a mention of the miniseries compared to ‘Impeachment’ or ‘Dopesick’ is as ridiculous as the total absence of ‘For All Humanity’ in any category or ‘What we do in the shadows’ ignored year after year completely in comedy. But the production is still so voluminous that it is normal that they even forget that or realize the existence of some series.