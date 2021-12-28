A commission specially created to analyze compliance with California law regarding plastic bags delivered by stores found that brands are misleading consumers by using language and symbols that falsely suggest that they can be recycled.

The commission is now asking the state to force retailers to stop using those bags that, for example, have the logo of “Circular arrows” or say “recyclable” in green lettersyes, when in fact they are not.

The same agency is investigating padded envelopes and packaging materials used for home delivery by electronic stores such as Amazon and eBay.

As published Reuters, after having access to information from the California State Recycling and Recycling Markets Commission, the agency asked the attorney general of that state and the regulatory body to take “strong measures” against what, it claims, is an “illegal labeling that undermines public efforts to tackle plastic pollution.”

Plastic bags that deceive the consumer because they are not recyclable

The problem is that, believing it to be recyclable material, Californians mistakenly include the bags in collection programs.

That increases costs for recycling companies, because they have to get them out of the waste stream sooner, as they clog equipment. These are soft plastics, not recyclable.

The complaint does not speak of any particular retail.

The California Merchants Association responded to the study saying it does not believe the recycling labels and logos on the bags are misleading.

It says they meet the guidelines of the law: that they are made with a minimum of 40 percent recycled material and are strong enough to be used 125 times.

In an interview with Reuters, Heidi sanborn, president of the recycling commission, said that the labeling on this subject in California is the “wild west”.

The commission, made up of 16 members, is made up of executives from the waste industry, environmental defenders and public officials from the local state.

A pro-environment strategy of some companies is the inclusion of bag return programsSuch as CVS Pharmacy, the pharmacy unit of CVS Health.

Amazon also promotes a similar program.

From Walmart they told Reuters that the bags sold by that retail are designed to meet the requirements of the state law on plastic bags and “are 100% recyclable.”