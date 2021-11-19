One of the elements that characterizes Fortnite is the construction . Practically, if you do not know how to build properly, you would be at a real disadvantage compared to other players, since it is a very effective way to protect yourself.

Working on the foundation that PUBG had built, the title of Epic games it became popular until it became the king of the genre. However, despite the fact that Fortnite drinks directly from the first, there are many differences Between both.

However, there is no such mechanic in PUBG. The only way to defend you facing an enemy attack is covering yourself with the various objects that you will find on the map or camouflage you with the environment.

Opposite graphics

This is something that jumps out at the naked eye. The graphic difference between both deliveries is completely noticeable. Fortnite adopts a design much more lively, although certain skins look with a different design, in general lines it stands out for that touch cartoonish.

On the other hand, Player Unknown’s Battleground adopts a realistic style. This is something that can be seen in the design of the characters and in the colors used for mapping. This contributes somewhat to their play style, as it is much easier to hide than it is in Epic’s work.

Maps with different purposes

In this sense we find several differences. The first is that PUBG has several maps with different characteristics and environments, while in Fortnite there is only a single map. It is true that it constantly modifies it, despite this they are totally opposite.

In the case of the Epic Games delivery, the mapping is much more open, thus causing players to roam around the map without much concern until they run into an enemy and use the building to defend themselves.

In PUBG the opposite happens, since the maps are full of structures which you can climb to observe the territory. In addition, it has areas full of trees or other elements with which it is very easy to go unnoticed.

Weapons true to reality

Both games have at their disposal a large weaponry set of different kinds. The main difference here is that in PUBG the weapons are fully faithful to reality or at least they pretend to be.

Although Fortnite has weapons similar to reality such as an M4, these feel different when used in one game or another both in sound terms like kinship. Also in this case they are more focused on fun.