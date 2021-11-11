The Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 is the best television currently marketed by the company in Spain. On the occasion of 11.11 or Singles Day, Media Markt has lowered the television by 250 euros, but only for a few hours.

250 euros discount on Xiaomi QLED TV

It corresponds to the only QLED TV that Xiaomi has in its portfolio. Now you can get it at a very good price to enjoy all kinds of content with a very good quality, being compatible even with content with HDR 10+.

Beyond its 75 inches that will reign in your living room, this Smart TV has Integrated Google Assistant, in such a way that you can control the different devices in your home in a simple way. In addition, you can also schedule timers and even directly control the TV by voice.

The remote control is Bluetooth, which gives you the possibility that you can change the chain without even pointing at the television. It offers direct access to the different streaming platforms to facilitate access.

The Xiaomi Mi 75-inch QLED TV usually costs 1499 euros And, for a limited time, you can get it for 1248 euros. Shipping is free, although there is also the possibility of picking it up in store. Units are limited.