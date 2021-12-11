The Christmas season has arrived, and in the extensive Xiaomi catalog you can find the ideal gift to give to your loved ones. Especially if they are music lovers. And the fact is that the Asian company is not only well known for its cheap mobiles, but also for its brand new headphones.

It is for this reason that, on this occasion, we decided to compile a list with The best Xiaomi headphones to give this Christmas. Pay special attention if you plan to buy one, as each device has a lot to offer. So if you want to know more about it, just keep reading.

1. Redmi Buds 3

We open the list with the Redmi Buds 3, a semi-in-ear headphones that offers a high resolution sound quality for an affordable price. Among its virtues we can find characteristics such as noise and echo cancellation microphone for calls and a battery that offers up to 20 hours of autonomy.

Each Redmi Buds 3 earphone weighs just 4.5 grams, so they are extremely light and almost imperceptible. Likewise, its case is light and stylish, with a rounded smooth contour that makes it very comfortable to carry. It also has IP54 certified and very easy to clean.

Your chipset Qualcomm QCC3040 Bluetooth and Bluetooth 5.2 technology allows you to provide a smooth and consistent sound transmission. In addition, it has a 12mm dynamic driver so you can hear high tones and low tones perfectly.

Of course, its 20 hours of autonomy are its main attraction, since you could listen to up to 300+ songs on just a 5-hour charge. On the other hand, they have intelligent detection, to stop the music in case of removing the headphones. If you want to give the Redmi Buds 3 this Christmas, then buy them at AliExpress for only 35 euros.

2. Black Shark Buds

Another great gift for this Christmas are the Black Shark Buds, Xiaomi sub-brand headphones. These devices, ideal for the gaming world, have a 55 ms ultra-low latency and a wireless performance-enhancing game mode that lets you sync audio with video to react much faster in games.

Regarding the musical section, the Black Shark Buds have a music mode for immersive sound and high frequencies. On the other hand, they have Bluetooth 5.2 technology and their battery reaches a 35-hour autonomy when you charge them with their case. They are also IPX4 certified so they are resistant to sweat.

Among other features, they have dynamic LED lights that complement the gaming environment. Best of all, they are compatible with Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android. If you were fascinated by the Black Shark Buds, you can buy them at Amazon for less than 40 euros.

3. Redmi Buds 3 Pro

If what you are looking for is the best of the best of Xiaomi, then you need the Redmi Buds 3 Pro. This version of the Redmi Buds is much more impressive and powerful than its standard version. This can be seen both in its distinctive design as in its characteristics.

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro stand out for being compatible with the fast charging and wireless charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, you can listen to music for up to three hours.

In total, a full charge can bring you up to 28 hours of autonomy. On the other hand, these headphones can be in two different platforms simultaneously thanks to its Bluetooth technology.

Also, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro have 35 dB noise cancellation; plus three available configurations. In the same way, it has an algorithm that adjusts noise suppression according to the environment in which you find yourself.

As if that were not enough, it offers a double transparency mode for hear all the sounds outside without removing your hearing aids. Like the Redmi Buds 3, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro have sound detection and IPX4 certification. If this model attracts your attention, keep in mind that you can acquire it through AliExpress for less than 60 euros.

4. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro

Lastly, we present the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro headphones, a model that has been on the market for some time but still gives something to talk about.

This device is characterized by its active noise cancellation up to 35 dB. It also supports transparency mode to hear everything that happens around you without removing your headphones.

On the other hand, the Mi True 2 Pro wireless headphones feature a 12mm dynamic LCP driver that allows you to listen to music with extreme clarity and without missing any detail. In addition, with a single charge of 6 hours you will get an autonomy of 30 hours continuous thanks to its extra long battery.

If you have run out of battery, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro aThey support fast charging and wireless charging. With just 10 minutes of charge you can listen to up to 90 minutes of music without interruptions.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro headphones bring together the best features of the aforementioned models. It is for this reason that, today, still a bestseller. If you want to give one for Christmas, you can buy it at AliExpress for only 67 euros.