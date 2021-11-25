The technology group Xiaomi is pulling prices during this week. It has launched a series of offers on products such as mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, as well as its air purifier. So, if you plan to buy any of these products for yourself or to give as a Christmas gift, you should know what this Asian giant offers you.

Discount coupons are valid as of today, November 25, 2021, from 9:00 in the morning for the Spanish market. Hurry up and don’t miss out on these wonderful opportunities:

Tablet Xiaomi Mi Pad 5

The prices of this Xiaomi tablet have now fallen from € 399.99 for the 128 GB version of internal storage, and € 449.99 for the 256 GB version, to € 351.99 and € 395.99 respectively. Impressive prices for the quality and performance offered by this Mi Pad 5.

This tablet has a powerful chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, with 8 high-performance Kryo CPU cores running at 2.96Ghz, plus a powerful Adreno GPU, so you can run apps and games smoothly. On the other hand, you can choose between the 6 GB of RAM version with internal flash storage of 128 GB or 256 GB as I mentioned above.

Other interesting details are its upgradeable Android 11 operating system, its 11 ”LED display with 2560 × 1600 px resolution (WQDH) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz for video and gaming, front camera with 8 MP sensor and a rear 13 MP f / 2.0, USB-C connector for charging and data transfer, and an 8720 mAh battery of Li-Ion for long autonomy. All this embedded in a beautiful design with a thin screen frame and a weight of just over 500 grams.

POCO F3 5G Smartphone

If you are looking for a true flagship killer, this POCO F3 5G will be one of the best options. A mobile with the latest technology and premium features, but for the price of a low-end one. All thanks to the fantastic discount that leaves it at only € 262.49 and € 299.99, compared to the usual € 349.99 and € 399.99 for the 6GB version of RAM and 128GB of flash and the 8 version. GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage respectively.

This mobile comes equipped with a chip High-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, with 8 CPU cores running at 3.2 Ghz, and a wonderful integrated Adreno GPU. This chip comes with a high-speed RAM, since it is LPDDR5, along with the very fast access UFS 3.1 flash memory. In terms of connectivity, there is no waste either, with 5G support and WiFi 6 to navigate at the speed of light.

Its 6.67 ”screen is 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz touch sample rate to delight gamers. The mounted panel is highly efficient AMOLED type, with HDR10 + support, 1300 nits of brightness, fantastic contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection to withstand bumps and drops, as well as two Dolby Atmos speakers so that the sound is not left behind and offer an immersive experience.

To cool that powerful hardware, this mobile has LiquidCool 1.0 Plus technologyThat is, a three-dimensional cooling system with a heat sink that uses coolant to keep the chips at a good temperature, no matter how long your gaming sessions are. And its battery will not be a limitation either, since it is 4520 mAh, so you can play at the top for 10 hours, or 14 hours of video, 149 hours of music, and 268 hours of standby.

Includes updated Android operating system, 48 MP main camera for incredible photos, integrated camera with 5MP telemacro, and with a 20 MP front for the best selfies and video calls. It also integrates an improved night mode to capture better photos even in very low light.

Redmi 9A Smartphone

Redmi is Xiaomi’s most economical price brand, but its mobiles do not have too much to envy. Now you can buy this 9A for only € 79.57 compared to the € 109 initial retail price. That’s a lot for very little, since this Android mobile has a 6.53-inch screen, HD + resolution, attractive design, and is light and compact.

Inside hides a Mediateck Helio G25 chip with good performance, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal flash storage, a large 5000 mAh battery to last hours (up to 34 days in standby mode, 168 hours of music, 38 hours of calls, 19 of video or 14 gaming), front-facing camera with DotDrop and AI to enhance the beauty of selfies, 13 MP rear camera with AI,

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C EU Air Purifier

For family gatherings or with friends indoors during the cold season, you will surely be interested in using a air purifier to lower the chances of contagion if there are positives. Xiaomi has one of the best on the market in which even the OCU has been set, and with one of the most beautiful designs. And now it only costs € 89.09 (was € 109.99).

Thanks to him you will not only be able to reduce the chances of contagion, but allergy sufferers and people with respiratory problems will be able to breathe better by eliminating allergens such as dust, pollen, mold, as well as bacteria, viruses, and other types of contamination.

It is the Mi 3C EU model, a device designed for the European market, with a high efficiency HEPA filter capable of capturing even the tiniest particles (99.97% efficiency), and 360º air circulation. It reaches 320 cubic meters of air moved per hour (CADR certificate).

It can be integrated to handle it with voice commands via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It also includes WiFi connectivity, LED screen, various modes of operation (auto, silent, …). It is very quiet, with only 31 dB, and with the ability to dim the light on its screen so as not to disturb you while you sleep.