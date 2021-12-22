The differentiated Poco M3

The first proposal that we have before us is the Poco M3, a terminal that with its design already assures us that it is not just one more. Inside, aspects such as the Snapdragon 662 processor and equipment with 64 or 128 GB of memory along with 4G of RAM, starting from 149 euros in the Xiaomi store with three colors to choose from.

A price that is affordable for many pockets and with which we can move everything taking advantage of the large 6,000 mAh battery that ensures that it reaches the end of the day.

The renewed Redmi Note 8 2021

It was a great success at the time and with the 2021 edition Xiaomi has managed to make it possible for the most classic design in mobile phones to continue working. Its great 6.3 inch screen, 48 Mpx camera accompanied by wide angle, macro lens and depth offers us a lot of photographic creativity. But the best thing about it is the price, because you can buy from 179.99 euros in its only option of 64 GB + 4 GB.

Redmi 10, the round option

To hit this Christmas with a good, nice and cheap mobile we have this Xiaomi model that conquers. For price of 179.99 euros We can make a new mobile equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, outstanding cameras with 50 Mpx and a Helio G88 processor that will do day-to-day tasks without any problem.

Mid-range models

The balance made for Christmas is found in these Xiaomi terminals, where we find options for all tastes and preferences. If you want better cameras, you will find it, if you are looking for great battery, too.

It does not fail, the Redmi Note 10 Pro

The popular series of smartphones Redmi Note 10 has to its credit this Pro model to a price of 249.99 euros. A success for our pocket and in terms of benefits, because its spectacular 108MP camera It will allow you to capture every detail day and night relying on AI and HDR mode.

It also boasts a 6.7-inch, high-density Super Amoled, accompanied by multiple memory options. But one of the reasons to recommend it is the power, which even allows you to play with this smartphone that integrates the Snapdragon 732G chip.

Mi 11 Lite 5G, light and attractive

If you are thinking of giving a gift to someone who does not want a large smartphone, this Xiaomi model is just what you need this Christmas. Its weight of just 157 grams It does not show that we carry it in our pocket and its thickness below 7mm makes it very comfortable to have it in hand.

Also, even though the price is 329 euros, buying this Mi 11 Lite we took the 5G equipped and an option with 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of memory, the complete combination. A smartphone that will not make us miss any battery, cameras or power.

Little F3. Does anyone give more?

It is one of the mobiles of the year and cannot be absent on these dates as a good gift. Its Snapdragon 870 processor makes this a mobile gaming movie that gets the delights of those looking for a perfect technological gift for less than 350 euros. With a large Amoled screen, an amazing 4520 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it is the option to recommend.

The most TOP

In order not to fail and make the Xiaomi mobile this Christmas a success, we have the best proposals of the year. Models that cost more money, but that, nevertheless, assure us top speed, spectacular cameras and screens.

Xiaomi 11T Pro and get it right

One of the best phones manufactured by Xiaomi to date makes it one of the most desired by everyone. With 6.7 inch Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery this high-end convinces us. We will have the powerful Snapdragon 888 chip and a large memory of 8GB + 128 GB for a price of 649.99 euros, reason enough not to think twice.

Of course, the Mi 11

The mobile par excellence of that year in Xiaomi is this model that over the months has dropped in price and now it can be ours or we can give it away for 749 euros. A perfect terminal that integrates as reference points the Snapdragon 888 processor, triple camera with 108 Mpx, wide angle and macro or a battery of 4,600 mAh and its amazing 55W of power with charger included.

The best of all, Mi 11 Ultra

Last year it did not arrive in our country, but this time we have the opportunity to buy the almighty Xiaomi 11 Ultra. The flagship device found in the Xiaomi store for 1,199 euros It is not an option for all budgets, although if we want a whim in which nothing will fail or be missing, it is the model to choose.

Fast-paced 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging along with a wireless face. Also 50 Mpx cameras with the outstanding Samsung GN2 sensor, along with the wide angle and telephoto lens with an abysmal 120x zoom. You can photograph the moon and glimpse it on its large 6.81-inch Amoled screen, just as we will enjoy games with the Snapdragon 888 and its 120 Hz.