We have entered the month of November for a couple of weeks, which means that Christmas is just around the corner. Therefore, it is normal that we already begin to think about the possible gifts that we can buy for the summer dates, and from Xbox they have wanted to collect what are the best xbox gifts for this christmas.

To this day, some of these products do not have any discount, although from Xbox they emphasize that we think about these products, and that it is possible that in the future we will have a small discount on some of them, especially on Black Friday which will take place on November 26.

The best Xbox gifts for this Christmas

We can’t start this compilation of the best Xbox gifts for this Christmas without highlighting the two new generation Microsoft consoles: Xbox series x and Xbox Series S. We still find problems to be able to acquire the consoles in a simple way, but there is no doubt that they will be two great claims for this Christmas.

Another of the great xbox gifts that we can do this Christmas will be one of the innumerable controls that we find in the Xbox catalog, in exchange for € 59.99. Adapting to all tastes, we will have the opportunity to get a command Carbon black, White Robot, High voltage, Electric blue, Aqua shift or Daystrike Camo Special Edition. Also, what better way to accompany a new command with the Xbox rechargeable battery + USB C cable, which can be purchased in exchange for € 22.99.

On the other hand, in relation to sound we find the Xbox Stereo Headset, which offer ultra-clear chat and are compatible with the high-fidelity spatial sound of Windows Sonic, all for € 59.99. But also, if you want to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand, you will also have the option of getting the Xbox Stereo Headset: 20th Anniversary Special Edition, in exchange for € 64.99.

Last but not least, we will also have the option to get the most out of all these peripherals in the best possible way: playing games. Starting our Xbox Game Pass subscription, we will have countless games to enjoy this Christmas. Therefore, we cannot close the list of best xbox gifts Not to mention the Microsoft service, to which you can subscribe from a price of € 9.99.