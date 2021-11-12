Well yes, friends, it’s already Friday and from SomosXbox we bring you the best Deals of the Week for Xbox in the best specialized stores. We are getting closer to the expected Black Friday, but in all these stores you already have great deals available on games, subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass and accessories so you can save a lot of money on your purchases. All this with the guarantee of stores such as PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés, Instant Gaming, Amazon, xtralife, AliExpress and Microsoft Store.

As you can see, this week we have very interesting offers for Xbox such as the recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard for 55.98 euros, an Xbox Series S with many gifts for only 251.39 euros or 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 27.72 euros, among many other discounts that you can see below. Do not forget that the offers may change every week, so from SomosXbox we will always update you on the Most Outstanding Offers of the Week for Xbox in the best stores.

Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of November 9, 2021

Top Xbox Deals of the Week

The best offers from PcComponentes

The best AliExpress deals

The best offers from El Corte Inglés

The best Instant Gaming offers

Best Amazon Deals

Razer Kaira – Wireless Headphones

Last updated on 2021-11-06. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, includes Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Criminal Enterprise Starter is the fastest way for new GTA players …

Last updated on 2021-03-06. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S, 1 TB

Last updated on 2021-11-06. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The best offers from xtralife