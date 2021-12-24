With this application you can send personalized Christmas stickers for your friends and family of the funniest. This pack includes different stickers with emojis of Merry Christmas, Santa Claus, Rudolph, elves and also some special of the Magi. Different options for all tastes with which you can make the best christmas greetings this year.

The usual thing is that WhatsApp stickers come in packages and we can download them in thematic groups . Once downloaded, you do not have to do anything else, since they are automatically synchronized with WhatsApp or with any compatible application with which you can access them. Once you have the packages installed, within the WhatsApp application next to the emojis you will see that you already have them available to send to all your contacts. If after the Christmas holidays you do not want to continue maintaining them, just uninstall the application.

If you are a true fan of Christmas here are the best Christmas Eve and Christmas stickers for WhatsApp with which you can spread that Christmas spirit to all your family, friends and contacts through the instant messaging application. There are countless packages of appropriate stickers to use on these dates, but here is a selection of the best.

Neither more nor less than 39 collections that we can download on our mobile. The perfect alternative if you don’t want to download many different applications on your mobile, where you will find all the Christmas stickers you need. Snowmen, Christmas balls, typographic cards, Christmas bauble collection, vintage labels and much more. Hundreds of options different that you will only have to download the ones you like the most and start using it right now to congratulate this Christmas through WhatsApp.

If you prefer the moving stickers, this is definitely your application. You will find many animated stickers of Santa Claus, Christmas gifts, snowmen and much more. You can download thematic packs to send the best moving stickers this Christmas.

And if you want to prepare the stickers to congratulate the new year, in this application you will find different designs to congratulate the arrival of 2022. All kinds of stickers to send your best wishes in sticker format. With this repertoire you won’t have to store or search for photos on Google to send them to your contacts this holiday season.

Create your own stickers for Christmas

If you want to be original this Christmas you can also create your own Christmas stickers in which the protagonists will not be the reindeer, Santa Claus or Christmas elves. You will be yourself! With Sticker Maker You can use your own Christmas photos as a greeting and create the designs to your liking.

To unleash your creativity, we leave you a tutorial to create your own stickers for WhatsApp and surprise all your friends and family this Christmas. Surely more than one asks you how you have created those cool stickers to congratulate Christmas Eve and Christmas.