Surely you have noticed: the music and musical backgrounds that can be heard in the episodes of your favorite podcasters or the videos of the youtubers that you like the most. Not only that, but surely you are interested in starting your own project but you can’t find a place to download music and use it.

Although it is true that there are dozens of music services with rights to use in videos and podcasts, but for which you must pay a monthly fee, there are also resources with free audio, royalty-free, copyright-free and to do whatever you want .

These are the best resources for downloading music and that you do not have copyright problems in your audiovisual projects, on any platform where you upload them. And once you have your extensive catalog, we recommend Strawberry to manage it in style.

Why should you download music without copyright if you are going to use it in your own projects?

Remember, every song is copyrighted and behind the creation of these pieces there is a lot of effort and work. It is normal that those who composed and recorded those songs want to receive financial compensation if you want to use it for your own project.

In addition, if you decide to use songs by another artist, without asking permission before, or without paying copyright, it is possible that the platforms where you upload your video or your audio have copyright detectors. If they have not verified that you gave the compensation for their use, they can penalize you.

But there are some other creators who have chosen to offer their themes royalty-free using free licenses or Creative Commons licenses. They do it so that their work is known, or to help other people who are starting with their own projects.

Websites to download royalty-free music that we recommend

Jamendo

Jamendo is, without a doubt, one of the best free music download resources on the internet. They’ve been online for years and have a huge catalog of 240,000 royalty-free tracks, along with a wide variety of music styles to choose from.

It has a search engine so you can try to find exactly what you need, even by instruments, styles and environments. It is important that before using a song you review the limits of what you can do with each song.

YouTube Audio Library

The audio library of Youtube It is especially useful for people who are just starting out with their channels on the platform. All the content in the catalog is completely free of copyright so that you can use them without problem in your videos.

Besides musical themes there are also sound effects. YouTube allows the entire catalog to be used unlimitedly in any video uploaded to the platform, regardless of whether it is monetized or not.

Free Stock Music

Free Stock Music It is also a well-known music download website. It does not require registration, you simply browse, explore and download what you need. The only thing they ask in return is that you give credit to the artists who have composed the songs you are going to use.

Free Stock Music has different songs with different free licenses, most of which are Creative Commons. These sometimes have a bit more restrictions that go beyond simply linking to the artist. It is important that you look at exactly what the requirements are for use, although it will never be to pay for the musical piece.

Audionautix

Audionautix is Jason Shaw’s project, all the music in the catalog is composed and produced by him. He is an American sound engineer who publishes his work through this website, where everything is free of copyright. Everything discounted in an unlimited way and completely free. The only thing he asks in return is that you give him credit and a link.

The catalog to download music is quite extensive with different musical styles.

Free Music Archive

Free Music Archive It also has a fairly extensive catalog of songs under Creative Commons licenses. Like many other websites in this article, the only thing that the artists ask is that you give them the credit and a link, in order to make themselves known.

Free Music Archive also has a search engine where you can filter by licenses, genre, duration, if it is instrumental or not. It is a fairly simple but very fast and practical website to download music.

Soundcloud

Yes in Soundcloud there are also composers who upload their music to be used without rights. Many of them do it in exchange for you to leave a credit in the notes of your video or your podcast, linking to the original song.

Others don’t care if you link them or not, they let you use it completely free. There are several accounts of Soundcloud what do you think playlists or upload songs royalty free. One of the ones we like the most is RFMNCM.

Important, before downloading a theme, make sure that the author gives you permission to use it freely in your projects.

Freesound

Freesound is another of the longest-standing music download websites on the internet. They began in 2005 in the Musical Technology Group of the Pompeu Fabra University. They now have a huge catalog of sounds, including songs, sound effects, samples, and many other formats. All are under the Creative Commons license.

You can download everything, without problems, but you must respect the license with which each piece of music or sound effect is found. Although you will never have to pay to use it, you simply have to make sure to link to the artist and not modify the work if requested.

What music download services, with rights, and payment, we recommend

In case you have not found any song that has worked for you on any of the websites in this article, you can always use music download services, but with copyright. There are several, and many allow you unlimited use in exchange for a monthly payment, as if it were Spotify, but to use it in your own projects. The best known are:

Any of these three services are extremely good, useful with a huge catalog of songs that can be navigated in different ways, with extremely powerful filters and search engines.