It is usual that after Christmas we have leftovers from different dishes. So, if we don’t want to waste but we don’t want to overeat, we’ll show you the best way to take advantage of Christmas leftovers to eat healthier, and we leave 17 recipes that you can put into practice.

Useful resources to take advantage of Christmas leftovers

If after Christmas Eve and Christmas we still have a variety of dishes left over and we do not want to waste, we recommend putting into practice some of the following useful resources:

Share or give away, in such a way that each family or consumer takes a small portion of the leftovers after Christmas and thus, we greatly reduce the surpluses that remain at home.

Freeze as much as possible, especially unhealthy dishes, in order to regain a balanced diet as soon as possible and, at the same time, extend the useful life of all those dishes that have been left over but that we do not know how to use promptly.

Refrigerate without sauces or dressings everything that can be done, in order to extend its shelf life in the fridge.

Label with date and use the most perishable first . That is, we will first use the ingredients with the highest percentage of moisture, such as vegetable and fruit dishes.

. That is, we will first use the ingredients with the highest percentage of moisture, such as vegetable and fruit dishes. Recycle to the max It is always the best option so as not to waste, being able to disassemble preparations and use only the garnish or the main course, as well as we can modify sauces and dressings; or make a second option based on different ingredients that have been left over.

With all these resources and having artifacts such as the freezer or refrigerator as allies, we can extend the useful life of Christmas leftovers and regain a healthier and more balanced diet as soon as possible.

The best dishes to take advantage of leftovers in a healthy way

If we have decided to recycle a large part of the leftover preparations, we recommend doing it in a healthy way. For this, we recommend adding vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, nuts or others. quality ingredients to the dishes.

With this in mind, we leave the following recipes for healthy dishes that will allow us take advantage of Christmas leftovers:

To use leftover fish and shellfish





To reuse leftover vegetables and greens

To recycle cooked meats





To take advantage of leftover legumes and cereals

These are 17 recipes that we can make at home to eat healthier taking advantage of Christmas leftovers if we have decided to recycle most of the surpluses and even so, regain a balanced diet soon.

