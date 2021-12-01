Broccoli is one of the seasonal foods during the fall, and like other cabbages it is an ingredient that many find unappetizing. This decision is greatly influenced by the cooking it receives, that is why we show you the best way to cook broccoli to make it perfect.

Steamed and al dente, for a delicious broccoli

Although there are many cooking methods that we can use to cook broccoli, the reality is that the alternative that allows us to obtain a delicious, nutritious and very attractive result is the steaming.

We can steam in a steamer or using a folding basket that we will place over boiling water in a traditional pot.

It is essential to cook the broccoli after a previous proper washing and cut into uniform pieces the same in such a way that all are just cooked.

If we cut the flowers and stems into large pieces it can take up to 10 minutes to cook While in smaller pieces we can finish cooking in just five minutes.





It’s very important do not overcook the broccoli since it loses its color and consistency, and in this way it is not at all appetizing. Therefore, we recommend a al dente cooking, being able to recognize the right point when we manage to pass the tip of a knife on a stem exerting light pressure.

To do this, we recommend immediately removing the broccoli when we achieve the desired point and placing it in a colander over a bowl with ice to cut off the cooking as soon as possible.

The result should be a deep green broccoli, firm but cooked that we can incorporate into various dishes or simply serve with salt and extra virgin olive oil at the usual table. We can also freeze it if we are not going to use it soon.

Steam cooking, in addition to allowing us to preserve its color and flavor, is the most recommended to get the most of the nutrients and properties of broccoli, since we will conserve most of its fiber, its vitamin C, its potassium and vitamins of group B.

For all this, the best way to cook the broccoli so that it is perfect is to steam, without adding salt or other ingredients during cooking.

