In addition, in HBO Max we can also see the 2021 version that has little or nothing to do with the classic, with new characters and with a new plot adapted to the times and leaving aside the Blackberry to focus on Instagram.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2012

Chapters: Six seasons, 121 episodes

Duration : Between 40 and 45 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Teen Drama / Romance

Recommended age : For over 13 years

Watch Gossip Girl on HBO Max

The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Chronicles is one of the great classics of all time that we can see on HBO Max despite the fact that its premiere took place more than ten years ago. Vampire Diaries is a fantasy suspense youth drama with nearly 200 episodes available that follows the life of Elena, a teenager living in Mystic Falls and her life changes when her parents die. But after meet Stephan Salvatore he will start haunting the world of night, the world of vampires and witches and werewolves. A series that seeks to tell us fantastic and science fiction stories but without neglecting high school, adolescence or love.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2009

Chapters: Eight seasons, 171 episodes

Duration : Between 41 and 44 minutes

Thematic : Drama

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Watch the Vampire Diaries on HBO Max

Legacies

Legacies is one of the Warner series that we can see on HBO Max and the second spin-off of the Vampire Chronicles. Follow Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of the original characters Klaus and Hayley, and now a teenager who must learn to control her supernatural urges. Set two years after the events of The Originals, another spin-off, the young Mikaelson goes to Salvatore School with other vampires, witches and werewolves in a current and entertaining teenage series with Buffy the Vampire Slayer and with two seasons available on HBO Max.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2009

Chapters: Eight seasons, 171 episodes

Duration : Between 41 and 44 minutes

Thematic : Drama

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

See Legacies on HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars – Perfectionists

Little Liars is one of the best-known teen series of the last ten years but now it has this spin-off that is not starred by the original students but by new characters. Although it has been canceled after its first season with ten episodes, it takes us to Beacon Heights University where elite and wealthy students. Following the events of the first, In this spin-offs Alison will move to this town in order to leave her past behind but she will see that she cannot escape: the person who has chosen her for that position is Mona.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, ten episodes

Duration : About 40 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Teen, mystery, drama

Recommended age : For over 13 years

Watch Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionists on HBO Max

Katy keene

A spin-off of Riverdale which is actually a musical drama centered on the character Katy Keene played by Lucy Hale. It follows four Archie Comics characters: Katy Keene, Jossie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa, and Julia Chan. A group of young people who aspire to be artists and will do their best to get ahead on Broadway and get the place they want to have. A thirteen episode sequel that has been canceled and will not have new chapters but that we can see on HBO Max.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2020

Chapters : One season, 13 episodes

Duration : About 40 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Dramatic comedy, Riverdale spin-off, fashion

Recommended age : For over thirteen years

See Katy Keene on HBO MAX

Superheros

There are also superhero series that we can see on HBO Max.

Stargirl

Kara is Superman’s cousin. He was born on the planet Krypton and also escaped to leave. Until reaching the earth after getting lost in the ghost zone. He tried to always hide his powers to fit in well with society but he must assume what his job is, use his superhuman abilities to save everyone around him. An ideal series for all audiences and with almost 100 episodes available recommended both for adults and to watch with children and adolescents.

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 2015

Chapters : Five seasons, 82 episodes

Duration : Between 40 and 45 minutes per episode

Thematic : Superheroes, powers, family comedy

Age : Recommended for people over 12 years old

Watch Stargirl on HBO Max

Superman & Lois

If you like Superman, this TV series tells us how Clark Kent and Lois Lane They return to Smallville with their sons Jonathan and Jordan. A series from 2021 that tells us about the life of this family of superheroes that must face more than the usual problems: they are not only workers in today’s society but they have to face villains and save the world.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2021

Chapters: One season, fifteen episodes in total

Duration : Between 35 and 45 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Superheroes, classics

Recommended age : For over thirteen years

Watch Superman & Lois on HBO Max

Krypton

Krypton tells us what the world would be like if Superman never existed. It is a prequel to the superhero that takes us two generations before its existence. Seg is the grandfather of the man of steel and faces a great conflict: must decide if you want to save your planet or if you want to allow it to be destroyed to save your grandson’s future.

Platform: HBO Max

Year:

Chapters: Two seasons

Duration : About 40 minutes

Thematic : Superheroes, Superman prequel, powers

Recommended age : For over thirteen years

See Krypton on HBO Max

Comedy

If you are looking for sitcoms, there are also some series that we find in the Warner section of the new HBO Max catalog. Entertaining comedies with short episodes with whom we can have a good time or disconnect after work.

Friends

Friends is a comedy that we have all seen at some point, that you know by heart. It has over 230 episodes available and ten full seasons on HBO Max. A comedy with well-known characters that you have ever seen and that is now available on this streaming platform. Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross are the stars of this group of friends in the Central Perk coffee shop. His day-to-day life, his relationships, his jobs and his life are the focus of this classic sitcom.

In addition, we can see the reunion broadcast in 2021 on HBO as a special film that records the meeting of these characters 25 years later.

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 1994

Chapters : Ten seasons, 236 episodes

Duration : Approximately 25 minutes

Gender : Comedy, sitcom

Recommended age : For over 13 years

Watch Friends on HBO Max

The Middle

The Middle is a television series or sitcom released in 2009 that follows a family from Orson, Indiana. A working-class family and their day to day: their difficulties at work, their problems at home, or their problems in high school. Frankie Hech (Patricia Heaton) is the mother of this family who will use her ingenuity to solve any inconvenience that gets in the way of her family of three children, father and mother. Humor, employment problems, adolescent problems, expenses or care are some of the topics that we can see in these more than 200 fun episodes available on HBO Max.

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 2009 – 2018

Chapters : Nine seasons, more than 200 episodes

Duration : About 20 minutes per chapter

Gender : Comedy, sitcom

Recommended age : For over thirteen years

Watch The Middle on HBO Max

The prince of Bel Air

If you were born in the eighties or nineties surely The prince of Bel Air It was one of the comedies you saw in your childhood. Broadcast by NBC since 1990 we have also been able to see it in Spain on many occasions. The series follows Will Smith, played by the actor, a young man from Philadelphia who has had problems in his neighborhood and has been sent with his rich uncles to Bel-Air, in Los Angeles. Being sent here, his mother believes it will save him from trouble. So he will live with his uncle, his aunt and his cousins ​​Hillary, Ashñe, Nicky and Geoffrey. Cousins ​​who have absolutely nothing to do with their origin, their customs or their manners.

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 1990

Chapters : Six seasons, 150 episodes (not all on HBO)

Duration : About 22 minutes

Gender : Comedy, sitcom

Recommended age : For over thirteen years

Watch The Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max

Cartoon

If you are looking for Warner cartoon series there are some options whether you want something classic well known by all, such as Scooby Doo, to new fashionable characters that cannot be missing in a series marathon, such as the Teen Titans Go!

New Looney Tones

Grouped two by two, episodes of some of the best known television characters They return to star in all kinds of crazy and wacky adventures in this series. According to its own description: “The most hilarious rabbit on television is back! Bugs Bunny returns for new adventures in the modern world. ” Adapting to the times and with current gadgets, Bunny and his friends will experience all kinds of fun moments for the whole family in characters that we all know and that we have all seen at some time.

Platform: HBO MAX

Year: 2017.

Chapters: Three seasons

Duration : About 10 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Children’s cartoons

Recommended age : For all audiences

See New Looney Tones on HBO Max

Scooby Doo and company

Scooby Doo is the scariest dog on television and this is one of the most classic Warner cartoon series that we can see on HBO Max. It is not just the adventures of the dog and his gang but we will dive into other Warner movies and series to decipher the riddles. For example, Scooby Doo in Gotham. A Hanna-Barbera franchise created in the sixties that today we can see again if we want to follow these teenagers who solve supernatural mysteries together with their well-known dog.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2019

Chapters: Two seasons, 52 episodes

Duration : About 22 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Mystery, horror, adventure, classic cartoons

Recommended age : For over seven years

See Scooby Doo and company on HBO Max

Teen Titans Go!

DC superheroes are the protagonists of one of the most popular Warner series if you are looking for fun among the little ones in the house. Funny and available on various streaming platforms, Teen Titans Go! follow the titans when they are not saving the world. The group of superheroes led by Robin faces all kinds of moments at school, at home. Short episodes of only ten minutes and fun for young and old in an animated series that does not bore adults.

Platform : HBO MAX

Year: 2013

Chapters : More than 250 episodes (about 104 approx on HBO)

Duration : 21 minutes per chapter

Age : For all audiences

Thematic : Superheroes, adventures, humor.

Watch Teen Titans Go on HBO Max