Cyber ​​Monday 2021 continues on Webedia and Genbeta. After the software, services and courses to learn programming or web design, among other things, come the offers on hosting, domains and VPN services that we already saw on Black Friday and that continue to allow you to save as much as possible.

We leave you a good list of services of proven quality so that you can choose everything you may need at the best price.





VPN





NordVPN One of the best VPNs has been offering large discounts for years depending on the time the service is purchased. If we opt for a one-year discount, We will save 58%, with a single payment of 50.15 euros . Choosing two years, the savings rises to 72%, and the payment would be 67.15 euros. You can purchase the different plans here. NordVPN states on their website that they return the money up to 30 days.

ExpressVPN . Along with NordVPN, ExpressVPN is my favorite VPN, and it offers 15 months of service for 88.65, a 49% savings compared to its usual price, 172.25 euros. You can buy it here.

TunnelBear also offer a big discount this time. Specifically, a 67% on their VPN service , which remains for a year at $ 39.99, which is a considerable drop compared to offers in other years.

Surfshark offers a 83% off, leaving your 24 + 3 month plan at 52.93 euros, which is like paying 1.97 euros per month. You can buy it here.

Hosting

Raiola





In Raiola, which offer support from Spain, they are doing Cyber ​​Monday after extending the dates of Black Friday with up to 40% discount on hosting and 30% on VPS servers.

The offer ranges from the ‘Home SSD Hosting’, with a cost of 39.27 euros per year, to the ‘Pro SSD Hosting’, which costs 78.87 euros per year. With the first we will have a plan of 1 single domain, 5 GB of web space, 100 GB of transfer, 1 GB of RAM, 10 email accounts and 50% of 1 CPU. With the ‘Pro’, we can have up to 30 domains, 30 GB of web space, 500 GB of transfer, 1 GB of RAM, 80% of 1 CPU and 50 email accounts. Additionally, they also have superior advanced hosting plans with SSD and reseller hosting with SSD. Additionally, they also have superior advanced hosting plans with SSD and reseller hosting with SSD.

Webempresa





At Webempresa they celebrate Black Friday great discounts of 70%. You have your plans divided into ‘WordPress Hosting’, ‘Elastic Hosting’, ‘Woocommerce Hosting’ and ‘Web Hosting’.

With Worpress they offer special anti-hacking rules, account caging to isolate the hosting and backups every four hours. The basic M plan is 23.70 euros per year, and offers 5 GB in SSD disks, 200 GB of monthly transfer and recommended for about 30,000 visits. The ‘XL Plan’, goes up to 74.70 euros, and raises the storage to 20 GB, gives 800 GB of monthly transfer and is recommended for 100,000 visits.

Siteground





Siteground currently has a big discount of 80%. In their offer we find ‘Web Hosting’, ‘WordPress Hosting’ and ‘WooCommerce Hosting’.

Within them, three similar plans are offered between categories in price. The first is what they call ‘Startup’, which offers a website with 10 GB of storage, essential WordPress features such as a free Cloudflare CDN and that has about 10,000 visits per month. Its cost is 2.59 euros per month. ‘GrowBig’ is the medium plan, and at a cost of 4.59 euros per month, it is suitable for several websites, has 20 GB of storage and is suitable for websites with 25,000 visits.

From here on, they also offer premium WordPress features like advanced backup on demand. Finally, there is the ‘GoGeek’ plan, which for 6.99 euros per month offers support for several websites, 30 GB of space and a traffic of 100,000 visits per month.

Hostgator





Hostgator is another provider that has 70% discounts on hosting in purchases through its website. It also divides its offering into ‘WordPress Hosting’, ‘Website Builder’, ‘Web Hosting’ and ‘VPS’.

Regarding the first, it has plans that range from $ 5.95 per month to $ 9.95 per month. The ‘Starter Plan’, the most basic, is intended for a website with 100,000 visits per month, and has 1 GB of backups, and SSL certificate and free domain included. The ‘Standard Plan’, which they recommend and is the intermediate one, doubles the offer of the basic one and goes up to $ 7.95 per month. Finally, there is the ‘Business Plan’, which goes up to three websites with 500,000 visits, and 3 GB of backup.

