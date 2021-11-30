Last week, on our Discord server, we proposed the following topic for talk and debate:

What is the best video game set in space?

Today it’s time to review the best responses we have received, as well as leave the comments on this article at your disposal so that you can share your opinion with the rest of the community.

We will start with our reader Sparta, which told us the following:

“In terms of exploration I quite like No Man’s Sky. As much as it had a bad start, I consider that today it is a very good game.”

NoMen He also mentioned the Hello Games game as the first option:

“For me, No Man’s Sky because it has an almost infinite universe and thousands of possibilities, a 10/10”.

txasti he commented to us this:

“The first one that comes to mind is Dead Space, I loved it at the time and there will be a remake shortly.”

Sandman He also mentions Dead Space without elaborating further, although he adds Mass Effect to it, pointing out that “better than those two, there are none for me”, while agmbio he left us a concise “Outer Wilds!”

It seems that the game starring Issac Clarke liked a lot and alba_faca left the following message about it:

“For the setting and the immersive feeling, I think the original Dead Space is the best game set in space. In the dead of night, with the lights off and headphones, you could feel the need to survive in a claustrophobic environment with dangers around every corner of that desolate ship. Then with the aftermath you felt that the formula was repeated and there was not so much surprise, but that first sensation of the original was unique “.

Alejandro Espinosa brings something different:

“For realism in the setting and that achieved simulation feel, I would say Elite Dangerous. MMO with good lore, many things to do (mining, piracy, trade, exploration, etc.) and very immersive (possibility to play with joysticks). And that’s not counting the graphic and technical waste that the game displays. Many hours spent fighting space pirates, discovering black holes in every corner of the galaxy and also doing space tourism. Good morning, Commander! “.

xordyy, for his part, he told us the following:

“It also depends a lot on the type of game you like to play. For me, Mass Effect games are an interplanetary wonder. Dead Space is great if you also like to experience some fear and tension while playing. Alien Isolation is an alternative if You prefer less shooter and more story, although be prepared to jump out of your chair in a few moments. For something more platform, we have the Ratchet & Clank games, also hilarious. If you prefer strategy and management games, Stellaris could be a great option. for every taste”.

Without a doubt, they are very good recommendations. And the same He added one more: “There is a rather peculiar indie that I would not know how to catalog: GOODBYE.”

Javi he told us that “there is a fairly unknown platform called Black Hole that is set in space”, while codeanikilo He gave us a brief “Halo for me, from 1 to Infinite.” And that has not yet come out.

We will finish with the message that he left us Sir Fatter and it says like this:

“Alien Isolation. I felt totally isolated in a huge drifting structure. Not only that, the presence of the Xenomorph and its incredible artificial intelligence gave me a hard time. I recommend playing it on its maximum difficulty. Simply AMAZING.”

There you have the comments so you can share with everyone what for you is the best game set in space. Thank you very much for your participation.