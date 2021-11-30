If you thought that the offers had already ended, well we have very good news for you. After what was the Good end, and the Black Friday, now the Cyber ​​monday, which brings with itself a lot of discounts on electronic devices and in this article we will cover the offers on televisions.

LG Television 50 ″ 4K Smart TV Quad-Core (From $ 16,999 to $ 11,429)

Sony BRAVIA 65 ″ 4K Google TV LED HDR screen (From $ 25 thousand 537 to $ 21 thousand 599)

Samsung 55 ″ QLED 4K display (From $ 21,978 to $ 15,999)

Polaroid 43 ″ Smart Full HD screen ($ 6,799 MXN to $ 6,299 MXN)

SKYWORTH XA8000 OLED Series 55 ′ ′ 4K 120Hz HDR (From $ 15,999 to $ 12,499)

Source: Amazon