Black Friday 2021 is here, although as is almost customary, the offers extend throughout the month of November and even before and after. You’ve probably been bombarded with re-sale messages all over the place for weeks, but It usually happens that many of these “offers” are not such.

As always, in Genbeta we give you a hand and tell you about some tools that you can use to verify if the price drop is really real, if an offer is worth it, if a website offers the best bargain for that product you want, and in general that they make your day more bearable for take advantage of sales without having to look at a thousand sites one by one.





Keepa: number one ally to buy on Amazon





Be it Black Friday or any other day, if you buy on Amazon you need to have the Keepa extension installed. Works with almost any modern browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, Opera, etc.) and basically offers you a direct price history on Amazon’s own website.

If you install this extension, every time you visit a product page on Amazon, you will see below the photos of the item, a detailed graph with the price history of the product in the last months, year, or since it is listed. It is an excellent tool because easily you can find in this graph the historical minimum price of almost any product and find out if this Black Friday offer today is worth it or not.

In addition to this, from the extension’s website you can also review current offers ordered by categories that you can filter by price ranges and discount percentage, among other things. If yours is Amazon, it is a must.

Useful fact: if your price is equal to or lower than that of a Flash offer, it is almost certainly the best price you will get.

Bid Checker





This Spanish website that appeared there in 2019 for the first time, is something similar to Keepa but for multiple online stores in Spain. In verificadordeofertas.com you can paste a link to a product and you will receive a chart with the price history of the last 6 months.

The website has been growing a lot in recent years and already monitors some 500 online sales websites in Spain. It is ideal for comparing prices on sites such as FNAC, Mediamarkt, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes, etc.

Idealo: to compare prices of several stores





You already have in mind the product you want, you have already verified that the offer in x store is decent, but you are not sure if there is perhaps an even better offer on another website. And, if it is a dark and little known web, perhaps you are not sure if it will be advisable to buy from it.

In cases like these, an excellent resource is to go to idealo.es and search for your product there. It is one of the most complete databases nationwide and not only includes offers from hyper-known stores such as Amazon, Ebay, PC Components, Fnac, El Corte Inglés, blah blah. But add many smaller websites to the list that sometimes have a bargain that you did not expect.

Besides this, another advantage of Idealo is that It has ratings and opinions of the stores, something that can guide you to know the experiences of other customers with that particular marketplace and thus avoid having a bad time with scams or sites with terrible customer service.

Another useful function of Idealo is that if the current lowest offer still seems too expensive, You can configure an alert so that they send you an email when the product goes down at a price closer to what you expect or even at your ideal price.

