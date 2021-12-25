More and more of us record with our mobile and to get the best result we need a stabilizer that does not make us not suffer from tremors when recording. Previously this advantage was only in the high range, but 2021 has brought this strong point to the mid-range through OIS technology that allows to show off results.

In general terms, everything we are going to show you is what began as innovation and will end up becoming a standard. Next year will also be accompanied by all these changes for the better that represent an important technological advance.

From the low-end, to the high-end and through the mid-range we find new possibilities that a few months ago seemed impossible. If you have bought a new smartphone this year or are thinking about doing it, put your eye on everything that we are going to show you and what you will benefit from if you buy the most innovative technology.

Amoled screens for everyone

Another one of those features that have crept into the mid-range for the benefit of those who cannot afford a lot of money is the screen. The IPS LCD standard is over, now the Amoled screen slips into the reduced price ranges, with its corresponding advantages. Among these we have a higher pixel density, the option to use the Always On Display mode and optimize the battery with the pixel shutdown.

The NFC is already an obligation

Many times we have complained that the most affordable smartphones forgot to integrate the NFC, but luckily now the option has been standardized. All smartphones have access to mobile payment with the mobile in a simple way, being able to enjoy an advantage that continues to gain followers.

The manufacturers have changed the classic 2 years of updates to extend them and make it possible for us to extend the use time more. Great news that many brands like Samsung and OPPO have already launched, but others are expected to progressively follow the timeline.

Lightening the weight

No more bricks, lightweight mobiles are the current trend so you don’t have to carry a large device all day. This affects not only the thickness, but also the weight. A change in technique that nevertheless does not forget to continue offering batteries capable of lasting all day.

Quick charge pulls out chest

In the high-end range, reaching at least 25 W is standardized, but in many cases even 50 W or more is achieved. Undoubtedly an important step that little by little also creeps into the mid-range and that we see slightly in the input range. Step by step, the waiting times to use the mobile are limited.

Goodbye to the selfie camera

This year 2021 has let us see an invisible camera that does behave as such, beyond the first unsatisfactory results that we saw. The one in charge of bringing them has been Samsung with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, who has taken an important step that we hope to see soon in other models until those separated pixels continue to improve.