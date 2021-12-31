The three wise men may be a good time for the elders of the house to discover the advantages that technology offers them applied to the home.

Although there are always honorable exceptions, in most cases there is no good relationship between age and technology. The older you are, the more difficult it is to know and get hold of the latest technological gadgets. A shame, considering that thanks to technology we can achieve greater security, connectivity and ease in cleaning and maintenance of the house. For this reason, the work of introducing them to these new tools with which to partially domotize the house may be something this year of the Three Wise Men.

If your parents or grandparents are one of those who make a mess with WhatsApp calls, they get older and older and you want to see how they are in the distance and make their cleaning work easier, you can try giving them some of these tools.

Security and control at home

A smart home alarm





To protect the house you can give a smart alarm. The Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm Kit is compatible with Philips Hue, Alexa and Google Assistant. It is easily assembled and you can connect and disconnect it from anywhere, know when the alarm goes off and, in this model thanks to geolocation, you can receive a reminder on your mobile that reminds users to activate it when they leave home. The starter kit from 269.99 euros.

YALE IA-311 Sync Smart Home-Home Alarm Kit

Surveillance cameras with speech and listening function





Placing a security camera in a main room of the house allows you to see what is happening in it. One of the advantages of some models is that through them you can also speak and listen.

The Google Nest Cam Indoor camera in black is easy to install (just plug it in) and install the Nest app. It has a 130 ° view and allows you to view your home in HD 1080p day and night. With this camera you can receive alerts on your mobile and talk and listen to whoever is in the room and has a price of 69.00 euros

Google Nest Cam Indoor Black, Security without complications on your mobile 24 hours a day





This model is also a simple to install model. As in the case of the previous camera, just plug it in and download the application to make it work Yale’s Pan and Tilt Indoor Chamber. Among other advantages it includes motion detection, two-way conversation, Privacy mode, live transmission and it is compatible with Google to ssistant Alexa and with the Yale electronic lock, in case you want to control the entrances and exits. Its price starts at 69.99 euros.

Yale SV-DPFX-B_EU – Indoor Pan and Tilt Wi-Fi Camera, Motion Detection, Two-way Talk Privacy Mode, Live Streaming, Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

Electronic lock





The most technologically advanced can enjoy the advantages of opening the door without keys. But this type of locks has many more advantages such as controlling the openings and closings of the door. Deferred security closing and the possibility of giving permanent or punctual access to other family members without waiting to distribute keys. The lock is always placed on the inside of the doors. On the outside the appearance of the lock remains the same.

The Yale Linus Smart LocK model in addition to the advantages has an award for your design. In this case, the Yale motorized smart lock for 218.25 euros

Yale 05/101200 / SI Linus Smart Lock – Motorized Smart Lock, Silver





A smoke detector is a very effective tool to protect the house from carelessness and accidents. With a very discreet design, the Netatmo smoke detector has a 10-year battery life. With it you can receive alerts in real time on your smartphone when it detects smoke, even when you are not at home and now it has a 28% discount. Real price € 99.99 and now 71.97 euros

Netatmo NSA-EC – Smart Smoke Detector, 10 years with battery, Smoke Alarm, Automatic Test, Domotic switchboard not necessary, EN14604 certification

Gadgets to live more connected with them

Smart speakers are very useful for the elderly. Ask Alexa or Google every morning; What time it is, the temperature and whether it is going to rain or not make life easier for all of us.

But also, if you give the Alexa Echo Show and in your house you have another device with the same characteristics, you can connect and see each other just by asking the speaker (after pairing both devices). A very comfortable and beautiful way to connect the home of the elderly with that of children, grandchildren …





The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 Model) with Alexa Smart HD Display and 13MP Camera can make video calls thanks to a new camera that automatically focuses and keeps you in the center with just ask Alexa to call your contacts. Normal price 129.99 euros and now with a 35% discount price 84.99 euros

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 Model) | Smart HD screen with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Anthracite

Household appliances that make cleaning a breeze

Electric window cleaner





Electric window cleaners are designed just to make our lives easier. This Cecotec model is the Conga WinDroid 870 Connected he cleans and dries the windows by himself. With an intelligent navigation system, it is capable of calculating the route, detecting the limits of the window and completely cleaning its surface.

Its normal price is € 169.00 and now with a 20% discount it is € 134.90 on Amazon

Cecotec Window Cleaning Robot Conga WinDroid 870 Connected. iTechWin 4.0, Smart Navigation, Detects Window Limits, App Control, Security System, 4 Cleaning Modes

Vacuum cleaner robot





Robot vacuum cleaners are one of the small appliances that has most revolutionized cleaning in recent times. If your elders still do not have it, this is a good opportunity to make them forget about the weight and work of the conventional vacuum cleaner.

This is one of the best-selling and highest-rated models on Amazon. This is the Cecotec Conga 1990 Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber which now has a 50% discount on Amazon. € 299.00 and now 148.99 euros

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber Conga 1990 Connected. 4in1, 1400 Pa, Control by App, Alexa and Google Home, Pet Brush, Smart Scrubbing, Autonomy 160min

How about we make them forget to iron?





This year we have seen Lidl run out of a shirt press also available on Amazon, but without a doubt, to iron all kinds of garments we have discovered the Rowenta Care For You. A tool with which we can directly forget about the arduous task of ironing.

Rowenta Care for you YR3040 – 3100 W ironing robot and 65 gr / min steam output, eliminates wrinkles, disinfects and dries, results from 10 min, reduces odors, all types of fabrics, silent

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates.

