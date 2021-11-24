One of the best tablets on the market, lowered to an all-time low for the first time since its launch. It has an 11.5-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, with Dolby Vision and a reproduction of 100% of the sRGB color space. It includes a Snapdragon 730G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its price is 349 euros.

One of the best-selling tablets on Amazon. It has very balanced features, including a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 32 GB of internal memory, an eight-core processor and 3 GB of internal memory. Its price is 129.99 euros.

The cheapest tablet in the collection, and an ideal model to give to children or the elderly who want to start in the world of technology. It has HD resolution, a size of 8 inches, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory, and USB C connectivity. Its price is 79.99 euros.

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4

One of the best quality-price tablets that we can find on the market. It has a size of 10.4 inches, Full HD resolution, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, surround sound signed by Harman Kardon, and a mode designed for reading ebooks to make your eyes less tired. Its price is 209 euros.

HUAWEI Mediapad T5

One of the cheapest tablets in the collection. It has a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. It has Google services, so we can use all Android applications without problem. Its price is 129 euros.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen)

Another inexpensive tablet, in this case from Lenovo. It has a 10.3-inch Full HD screen, Mediatek Helio P22T processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its price is 189 euros.

CHUWI Hi10

The only tablet in the collection that has Windows 10 instead of Android. It has a screen with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, Intel N4500 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its price is 219 euros, and it is ideal for, for example, using the tablet as a secondary screen on a PC.

TECLAST M40

Finally, we have a Teclast tablet with great power and a tight balance of benefits. It has a size of 10 inches, resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its price is 167.99 euros.

