The Black friday from Amazon keep leaving a multitude of products to historical minimum price. The offers began last Friday, although there are some that have already been sold out, and new ones that are being added. Today we find a multitude of tablets of the main manufacturers in the market in offer, so let’s go with the best sales.

Index hide
1 Fire HD 8
2 Fire HD 10
3 Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
4 HUAWEI MatePad 10.4
5 HUAWEI Mediapad T5
6 Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen)
7 CHUWI Hi10
8 TECLAST M40

Fire HD 8

The cheapest tablet in the collection, and an ideal model to give to children or the elderly who want to start in the world of technology. It has HD resolution, a size of 8 inches, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory, and USB C connectivity. Its price is 79.99 euros.

Fire HD 10

One of the best-selling tablets on Amazon. It has very balanced features, including a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 32 GB of internal memory, an eight-core processor and 3 GB of internal memory. Its price is 129.99 euros.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

One of the best tablets on the market, lowered to an all-time low for the first time since its launch. It has an 11.5-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, with Dolby Vision and a reproduction of 100% of the sRGB color space. It includes a Snapdragon 730G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its price is 349 euros.

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4

One of the best quality-price tablets that we can find on the market. It has a size of 10.4 inches, Full HD resolution, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, surround sound signed by Harman Kardon, and a mode designed for reading ebooks to make your eyes less tired. Its price is 209 euros.

Read:  How to know the motherboard model that we have in the PC?

HUAWEI Mediapad T5

One of the cheapest tablets in the collection. It has a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. It has Google services, so we can use all Android applications without problem. Its price is 129 euros.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen)

Another inexpensive tablet, in this case from Lenovo. It has a 10.3-inch Full HD screen, Mediatek Helio P22T processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its price is 189 euros.

CHUWI Hi10

The only tablet in the collection that has Windows 10 instead of Android. It has a screen with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, Intel N4500 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its price is 219 euros, and it is ideal for, for example, using the tablet as a secondary screen on a PC.

TECLAST M40

Finally, we have a Teclast tablet with great power and a tight balance of benefits. It has a size of 10 inches, resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its price is 167.99 euros.

Tablet 10 Inch 6GB RAM 128GB ROM, Android 10.0, Tablet PC TECLAST M40 Octa-Core 2.0 GHz, 4G Dual SIM (and TF 512GB), FHD Resolution 1920×1200,5MP + 8MP Camera, Bluetooth5.0, GPS, WiFi, 6000mAh Type Battery -C

EUR
201.67

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.