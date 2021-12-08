Last week, on our Discord server, we sent you the following question:

What is the best survival video game?

Today, as usual, it’s time to review the answers that you have been leaving us during all these days to see what has come out. Usually we are left with a good list of recommended games.

TheUltimate_xd it told us the following:

“I suppose from a fun and entertainment point of view you can play Minecraft, it’s a” family friendly “survival game. But it is not by far the best for survival, that position is taken by Rust in any case for its realism ”.

Clandestine04, for its part, has another firm proposal and, incidentally, drops two other good games within the genre:

“Green Hell. I know there are other very good survival games like The Forest or Subnautica, but what is special about Green Hell is how highly realistic it is in all aspects. Visually it is impeccable, but it also has a large amount of details that make the game super immersive.

Anything can happen, like being bitten by a spider and poisoned or attacked by cannibals. You have to be constantly watching your arms and legs in case you have cut, burned, infected, scraped something etc. A great variety of fauna and flora added to a large map make this an addictive game that lovers of the genre will undoubtedly enjoy ”.

Then we have Rockotrex, which told us this:

“Project Zomboid, the definitive sandbox survival, given the freedom that one has to survive as one wants as much as one wants (if you can). The slightest injuries / illnesses / particular characteristics of your character greatly affect the gameplay (because of how these can escalate over time) and the threat of zombies is the best in this genre.

Some honorable mentions for me would be The Long Dark, Neo Scavenger and Darkwood. “

Well, nothing, there are several more recommendations in case you have not tried them. And we continue with a somewhat more concise and direct message that he left us Sandman:

“I vote for Days Gone. Survival and infected. All seasoned with a well-constructed and interesting story… ”.

And we will finish with the message of Sir Fatter:

“Last week I said Alien Isolation for the space theme …. would you kill me if I said that I brought it back to the fore? It is that it is impressive in its higher difficulty levels, with the autosaves deactivated, fewer materials … If being in those conditions and locked up with a xenomorph are not enough reasons … “.

They are, they are. Good game that Creative Assembly scored for SEGA.

Anyway, the comments section is all yours so that you can add the best survival games according to your own opinion. Thanks for participating.