The first thing is obviously make sure they are compatible with the Google Home app, something not very common. In this way, you can use it as a unified command center and manage them with the Google assistant.

However, we want you to choose well and, therefore, we tell you what you should take into account when choosing any security camera:

What will you use the camera for

A camera to keep a child under control is not the same as another designed to monitor the garden. For example, for the latter, you will need a camera resistant to the elements.

Therefore, the first thing when choosing is be very clear what you want the camera for. Once with that in mind, you will have a much better understanding of how the other features fit together.

The type of feeding

Security cameras, compatible with Google Home or not, are divided into wired cameras and battery-powered cameras.

The former have the enormous advantage that they can stay working for days and days without fear that they will turn off, since they are connected to a socket. The downside is that, obviously, you will have to install them near one of those sockets or pull the cable.

Battery-powered cameras have the advantage of being able to be installed wherever you want. The main downside is that you will have to recharge it from time to time.

Video storage

Here’s something we don’t usually fall for. What kind of storage does the camera have? Typically, there are two classes.

Physical storage on SD card , which is built into the camera and is limited to what will fit on the card.

, which is built into the camera and is limited to what will fit on the card. Cloud storage. The camera records and uploads the video to the cloud using the same Wi-Fi connection with which it alerts you to anything or you connect to it to see how everything is going.

And this is where the key comes with which many are surprised: most cameras come with a monthly subscription service to a private cloud.

Without it, you are typically limited to saving small video clips that are seconds long and, on some models and services, are nothing short of useless.

What type of storage to choose?

If the camera is for security situations, such as an empty floor that you want to monitor, you will need cloud storage. Otherwise, when the intruder sees the camera, they will extract the SD and have the video, so it will not do you any good.

For other situations, such as guarding a child or the garden of the house we are in, the cloud may not be necessary

The best models compatible with Google Home

As always, we have made you a selection of options for the most common situations. We start with what we think is the best option for Google Home compatible security cameras.

Wired Google Nest Cam, Best Quality Pick for Most

Little initial surprise, because our first recommendation is, without a doubt, Google’s own Nest camera.

Like almost all cameras in its class, it connects to your Wi-Fi and records in 1080p (Full HD) resolution. It has detection of people, delimitation of surveillance zones and, in addition, you can easily install it on any shelf or even wall.

Save your videos safely in the Google cloud and, if you subscribe to the service Nest Aware, you will be able to access a history of more days of video.

Its price is around 80 eurosbut it is worth the quality. Other lesser-known cameras are worth about 30 euros less, but their cloud services or integration with Google Home are not so good.

Yes indeed, this model is indoor only. If you put it in the garden, the first rainy day will ruin it. You can find it in the official google store.

TP-Link TAPO C110, the best cheap indoor camera with cable

You can’t ask for more for less, if you want the best cheap home camera that you can handle with Google Home, for about 30 euros you have the TP-Link TAPO C110 that gives you everything you expect. Yes indeed, does not have cloud service.

There are even users who have put it on the door and have managed to get Google Home to announce who the visitor is thanks to facial recognition.

EZVIZ, the best cheap outdoor camera

If what you want to monitor is an outdoor area, you need a camera that can withstand the sun, cold and rain. The EZVIZ is an excellent choice for a price around 60 euros.

It has a cable of about 2 meters, keep that in mind because does not bring battery and you must have a plug nearby (or connect a solar panel). In addition, it has a double Wi-Fi antenna to get the connection from the house well, wherever you are.

It has people detection, night vision, 1080p recording … As storage, it supports micro SD card and a cloud service. As with almost all cameras, remember well, you’re going to have to marry the brand cloud if you want the advantages it offers.

Compatible with Google Home, you can see the camera on your mobile or TV, although, for that low price, the integration is not 100% and the assistant cannot turn it off and on, for example.

Xiaomi Mi 360 2K, the best indoor camera with total vision

If you need a camera that you can install and monitor an entire room, with controllable 360 ​​degree vision, the best option is the Xiaomi Mi 360 2K.

In the range of just over 40 euros, you take 2K resolution recording, night vision, compatibility with Google Home and an artificial intelligence facial recognition system.

It has storage by SD card and in the xiaomi cloud, in addition to connecting by cable.

Google Nest Cam with battery, the best premium option

We understand that it doesn’t make much sense to have a battery for an indoor camera, where plugs are common. But, for the outside, nothing better than the Google Nest Cam with battery that, according to Google, can last you up to 7 weeks without recharging.

Obviously, battery life is highly dependent on activity, alerts, and recording. If there is a lot of movement, the battery life will be less.

To be honest, We have not liked very much the few options of this type of alternatives to the Nest on battery, because its compatibility with Google is poor.

Here we go to range of 180 euros, but it resists all the elements and you benefit from the fact that Google’s artificial intelligence is able to detect vehicles, people, animals in a different way … and notify you accordingly, all from the Google Home command center. Again, you will find it in the official google store.

What option to stay with?

As you can see, security camera options compatible with Google Home have something for everyone. From the cheapest to the Nest itself. Remember well the tips for choosing and rest assured that you will not fail with any of these options.

Anyway, if you want any suggestion For our part, and since we only choose one type, we are more inclined to invest in an indoor camera than an outdoor one (for that of having better control of what happens inside the house). Regarding brands, we like all the models that we have proposed to you – if not, we would not have done it – but perhaps our favorites are Google’s Nest Cam with cable, for its performance and undeniable quality, and that of TP-link , for its good results at such an economical price.

This article contains affiliate links. The Output could receive a small commission if you buy something of what we put here, but no brand has influenced to appear. We would not think of playing with something as serious as security.