TikTok already has its summary of the year, and you can easily create a video with yours.

Without a doubt TikTok has been one of the applications of the year 2021 and now they are celebrating their summary of 2021, with all the trends that went viral during the year. And to do so they have not only created a video with the best moments of the year, they will also allow you to make the best summary of your 2021 with a new function.

This is what has declared Vanessa Pappas, COO of TikTok:

“There is something really special about the global TikTok community that people can’t find anywhere else. For us, 2021 has been a year of connection and we have seen the people of TikTok laugh together, entertain themselves, initiate cultural phenomena and teach us new things. It’s been amazing to see the depth of entertainment and creativity in this community, and we’re thrilled to celebrate all the ways we’ve come together this year on TikTok.“

@tiktok Join us as we celebrate the trends, moments and movements that made 2021-of-a-kind. Thank you for being part of the #YearOnTikTok ! ♬ Year On TikTok 2021 – TikTok

To celebrate your own year on TikTok, the app has launched “Ask on TikTok”, a new question and answer feature that invites you to remember your most memorable moments of 2021. You just have to choose a question from those available, such as “What was your highlight of 2021?” or “What was your happiest moment of 2021?”, and answer them with a new video or by sharing a previous TikTok video.

The end of the year is coming and it is time to summarize. Both Spotify and Apple Music have their own recaps of the year, and now you can create a personal one on TikTok with their new “Ask on TikTok” feature. To do it then in the link of “Ask on TikTok” or enter the app and click on the icon that appears at the top left.

