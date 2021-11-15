Street fashion is always so eclectic that it fascinates and inspires us alike, and that is the essence of winter in everyday looks invite us to bet on the trend of garment on garment as part of our looks, an idea to which we give a resounding yes when we see the looks of the most stylish men this week.

Striped designs, padded vests, plaid cardigans or the classic diamond motif are among the key garments for an infallible fall and winter look.





The trend of raw colors give a touch of naturalness to our look and help to enhance any pattern, a sample of this is this beige padded vest that gives prominence to denim and the shirt underneath.

You can find a similar one by Adolfo Domínguez reduced from 189 to 99 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Men’s reversible beige padded vest





The set of two-tone garments is totally valid in seasonal looks, therefore, and taking advantage of the fact that textures become protagonists in the outerwear pieces, a black and white piece like this cardigan It is perfect for a retro look.

You can find a black and white checkered one from ASOS DESIGN for 43.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN fluffy knit checkerboard cardigan in black





Returning to the military inspiration offered by colors such as beige and olive green, vests with multiple pockets They also go back to garments used for hunting and outdoor sports, like this one from which we take the practicality of the chest pocket to always have everything within reach.

You can find a similar one from Studio Classics in El Corte Inglés, available for 49.99 euros.

Studio Classics men’s khaki padded gilet





If we are talking about geometric motifs, then we have to refer to the rhombuses of classic garments such as cardigans, which for this season adopt neutral colors to add a touch of quality to even the most modern look.

You can find a similar one at ASOS for 45.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN cardigan with rhombus knit in brown





And because our wardrobe is not complete without black garments, we find ourselves with a high neck padded vest that will make a difference in all your outfits, adding a dose of urban reference effortlessly.

You can find a similar one from Superdry on Amazon from 58.20 euros.

Superdry Sports Puffer Gilet Down Vest, Black, S for Men

Images | Instagram

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.