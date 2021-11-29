On winter days, the pieces that inspire comfort and warmth should have a guaranteed place in your wardrobe, and without them, your day-to-day looks would not be the same, that is why, taking a look at the best looks on the street, we have found that the most stylish men this week have made a black and white jumper your favorite garment, which you can find at a great discount.

This is an ASOS piece: a fluffy knit textured oversized checkered jumper and collar, cuffs and waist in black. A fantastic garment to effortlessly complement your looks this winter.









The combinations in this ASOS jumper are extremely dynamic: they range from wearing it with baggy pants or under a padded coat and sweatpants, even with skinny jeans to contrast the volume of the pieces.





The best thing about this sweater is that you can not only combine with anything, but also you find it with a 20% discount in the ASOS store, falling from 48.99 to 39.15 euros.

ASOS DESIGN fluffy knit checkerboard jumper in black

Images | Instagram

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.