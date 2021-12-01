First of all, if you are not familiar with external SSDs, we think it is convenient for you to know their advantage . The main ones are these:

This article contains links to Amazon that are part of our agreement with their Affiliate Program. In any case, all the recommendations and offers that we publish are made freely and without responding to any request or agreement with the brand of the product in question, unless expressly indicated in the news.

Ideal for computers with low memory , either because they have low capacities as standard or because you are very busy.

, either because they have low capacities as standard or because you are very busy. Speed , since these external SSDs are characterized by being much faster than the classic hard drives (HDD) both in reading and writing.

, since these external SSDs are characterized by being much faster than the classic hard drives (HDD) both in reading and writing. Portability . because yes, SSDs are smaller than HDDs and can be transported and stored very conveniently. In fact, many of them fit in the palm of one hand.

. because yes, SSDs are smaller than HDDs and can be transported and stored very conveniently. In fact, many of them fit in the palm of one hand. Durability, since they are much more resistant to shocks both in their external and internal parts, thus preventing them from being damaged and thereby losing all the stored data.

The most recommended and discounted external SSD

There are many brands that offer excellent external SSDs, although the ones from SanDisk are the ones we like the most. And be careful, this is not a sponsorship, nothing is further from reality, since it is a sincere recommendation after years of testing various accessories.

Currently we can find it in different versions. On the one hand the speed, 550 MB / s and on the other one of 1,050 MB / s, having capacities of 250 and 500 GB, as well as 1 and 2 TB. And while it is true that the higher speed version is more suitable, we must recognize that even with the 550 MB / s you get a good experience.

Its most outstanding sales are the following:

1,050 MB / s and 2 TB speed: 178 euros discount

550MB / s speed and 1TB: 95 euros discount

1,050 MB / s and 1 TB speed: 39 euros discount

550MB / s and 250GB speed: 30 euros discount

Understanding that external SSDs are expensive accessories from the start, the truth is that these offers place them in a very good place. This, added to the advantages that we mentioned in the previous section, are reasons enough for you to think about whether it is worth it. We think so, but yours is the decision.