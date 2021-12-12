One of the best options that you can currently find on the market since, among other things, it includes a large number of sensors that allow you to recognize information very precisely. What’s more, its resistance is excellent and includes excellent connectivity (Bluetooth, ANT + and WiFi).

We leave you below the corresponding links in the Amazon store so that you can carry out the buy from home and that they arrive before the Christmas holidays (and, in this way, that they can be an excellent gift). Without paying anything for the shipping costs in the case of having a Prime account, we consider that these complete sports smartwatches are a excellent purchase possibility especially if practicing sports is something you do regularly.

All the models that we have chosen are specifically thought to be a good answer for sports lovers. Therefore, they include a large number of sensors to automatically detect different activities and, even, they do not lack Gps with the aim of being able to use them independently as if it were a pedometer. In addition, none of them have problems with water since they have a forehead there and, also, in the face of dust. Therefore, they are the most effective solutions.

Now you can take advantage of a 36% discount that allows you to pay only 354.55 euros when buying this wearable accessory that has an autonomy of up to nine hours.

Huawei Watch 3 Active

This is the new sports version of the latest smartwatch that the Asian firm has launched on the market. With a very striking finish and standing out in the autonomy section since it reaches the two weeks of use without the slightest problem, it does not lack anything to be a great choice since even its compatibility is fantastic with both iOS and Android.

The price of this model now on Amazon is 314.85 euros, a figure that is quite good considering that this is an accessory that has been on the market for a short time.

Amazfit T-Rex

A classic that never goes out of style due to the great virtues of this smart technology. Among them is to offer a very good resistance to water while having military grade certification… So it withstands falls and bumps to perfection. In addition, its autonomy is very long.

You just have to pay 109.99 euros to make the purchase of this accessory that has a striking finish that also adds a very good resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Aesthetically this is possibly the best of all the models that we have chosen since, without losing any resistance, it throws a common look in smart watches. It uses Tizen operating system and its hardware ensures a excellent performance, and in everything that has to do with resistance you will not have a problem since it includes everything you need.

This is a real bargain since, at this time, you only have to pay 175 euros to have this smartwatch at home, which is obtained due to a 30% discount on Amazon.

Suunto 7

If you do not know this manufacturer, you should know that it is one of the most reputable in the section of sports accessories on the market. Stands out for offering operating system Wear OS, which allows you to install a large number of applications, and inside you will already find a large number of options that allow you to use it as an excellent accessory when training.

Right now you have to pay 299 euros to make the purchase of this smartwatch that has a fantastic finish both for being eye-catching and for the resistance it adds to the wearable accessory.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.