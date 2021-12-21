If you want to improve the security of your home, let us help you out.

Perhaps you had never considered buying one of these small gadgets, perhaps it is because every time we are more careful with ours and with our houses, but we are convinced that if you have ever had a scare around small fires, you will have valued its acquisition. Whatever the reason that has brought you to our little corner of the internet, let us show you a great selection of smoke detectors and we will tell you its main characteristics to help you choose the one better suits you.

Smartwares smoke detector

As you can see in the following articles, this type of product is quite simple to use and his functioning it is enough easy to learn. We are facing a sale pack Which consists of four units of the product, which works with a battery of duration of approximately one year, and which also includes a sensor with a 10 year shelf life. This smoke detector has a button enabled for run tests and also with a low battery indicator, which will inform you when you should change the battery and continue to be protected at home.

X-Sense smoke detector

This product is equipped with photoelectric and electrochemical sensors of CO2, which will allow you to know instantly when it detects smoke or CO2 concentration while minimizes false alarms. The battery built-in has 10 years of useful life, with what you will help to conserve the environment. The sensor also includes malfunction alarm and of low battery, in addition to having a test button, which will allow the alarm to be silenced when a false alarm occurs. His siren will sound more than 85 dB, with what will be heard throughout the house, and you can take advantage of its LCD screen. The product is manufactured in retardant plastic and have one excellent heat resistance. Wall or ceiling installation is very simple and includes a 10-year warranty.

Flamingo smoke detector

We continue this review of some of the home security products with a company sensor Flamingo. This smoke detector includes batteries for its operation, so you can use it immediately, and it has a sensor with a 10 year shelf life, so you will be protected against any danger in the form of smoke during a good season. The team has a test button for simple tests and also includes a low battery indicator, which will inform you when the battery needs to be replaced. The product is easy to install and of clean up.

Sebson GS522 smoke detector

We offer you, this time thanks to the company Sebson, a product that includes a lithium battery inside, which lasts until 10 years under normal use conditions. If you notice brief sparkles in the sensor is because this device performs, for safety reasons, continuous tests every 30-40 seconds. The alarm volume when a problem is detected it is higher than the 85 dB, which is perfect for listening from anywhere in the house, and it also has a warning to denote that the battery level is under and it must be replaced.

X-Sense Mini smoke detector

With a size Really interesting, 78 millimeters in diameter and 48 millimeters in height, this sensor from the company X-Sense offers us a product with a 10 year battery useful life, perfect for not having to worry about whether the device is working properly. The product is made in retardant material, which withstands temperatures of almost 100ºC, and has low battery warnings and of malfunction. His alarm sounds above the 85 dB and you can use your test button both to remove the alarm that is sounding and to check that it works well.

Sebson GS506 smoke detector

This last product that we bring you to our list of recommendations has a lithium battery, which has a shelf life of 10 years, and with Magnetic support. The smoke detector performs a automatic test every 30-40 seconds, which will be noticed in a brief LED flash, and in case of finding any anomaly it will use its powerful siren of over 85 dB to warn members of the house. Has certification EN 14604 and includes the magnetic fixing kit, consisting of two self-adhesive magnetic pads that can be mount easily, without the need for tools.

