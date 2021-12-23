You don’t hear that phrase so often anymore. worth both for a broken and for an unstitched, but what is still very present, especially among people who already have gray hair, is to use sewing machines For small arrangements at home or to create garments, carnivals is a great time to use it, different. If you are looking for a new sewing machine, this article will be very useful, since we show you up to five perfect products for all types of users.

Bernette Patchen sewing machine

The advantages that the technology to products so classics like a sewing machine they begin to look when the little ones screens they begin to be included in the final product. In this case, this company product Bernette has a wide variety of sewing programs, reaching up to 197, with the possibility of creating walnut stitch, decorative elastic stitch, alphabet and seven types of buttonholes. His automatic threader, the free arm and the rotating clamp will facilitate its use, while the Start / Stop button It is perfect to be able to control the machine without the need for any type of pedal. The stitch width and length you can also adjust manually.

Singer 4432 Sewing Machine

Sewing machines and Singer They tend to be synonymous for decades in our country and it is no wonder. The fame Y quality of its products have raised this firm to the Olympus of sewing products. In this case, this sewing machine has a 50% more power and speed than previous models, being able to sew thicker fabrics and give longer stitches without breaking the threads. This machine offers you professional results in no time and its stainless steel clip will allow you to sew more fluidly. You will have at your disposal 110 kinds of stitching, with 1,100 stitches per minute, ideal for patchwork techniques, repairs or patchwork.

PiAEK Portable Sewing Machine

We started this journey through portable sewing machines with a product that is characterized by being lightweight and compact, being easy to transport and providing a great ergonomic design. You can sew in any situation, both at home and when traveling to other places. This small sewing machine is perfect for fabrics, pants, Tshirts or curtains, coulding be used even for kids. The appliance can be used directly with 4 AA batteries or be plugged directly into the current. The sale pack Includes the portable sewing machine itself, 8 bobbins, 10 safety pins, a tape measure, a scissors, a sewing needle, a long rod, a needle threader, a sewing needle and the instruction manual.

Brother CX70PE Portable Sewing Machine

We continue with a product that serves as sewing machine traditional and workbench for the patchwork. You will be able to perform 70 drawings, included in the machine, to decorate clothes, but you can also make a free seam, for those who still want to follow the more traditional steps. The machine has a Start / Stop button and with a speed cursor to be able to use the machine without a pedal. In addition, the product has automatic threader needle and quick bobbin insertion system. It has led light, six feed teeth and double height of presatelas.

Singer Tradition 2273 Portable Sewing Machine

Since 1851, Singer is determined to facilitate the work of sewing and the sewing machine that we show you on these lines is a great example of this. The product has 22 built-in designs, a automatic threader one-step and one Quick release foot and automatic buttonhole in four steps. You can make point Simil Overlock Y invisible point, in addition to being able to sew with a single needle and with a double needle. You will have no problem in adjust the stitch length and width, being able to choose between useful, decorative and elastic. This company ensures a constant commitment in all aspects of its work: quality, reliability and customer service.

