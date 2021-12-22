The world of series is only growing. And the 2021 series were a unique opportunity for a multitude of extraordinary stories to come to television. Perhaps it is due to the renewed impulse of studies after a year of absence. Or to increasingly robust, intelligent and well-constructed titles. Whatever the case, the territory of the great episodic stories reached a new level of quality in the year.

The momentum of streaming and multiscreens is also noticeable in the new boom of the series. In the so-called golden age, the great stories came from cable television. But the series hits of 2021 come almost entirely from subscription platforms. The perception of the relationship between the public and the new media to enjoy content has completely changed the panorama of the television industry. Much more when there is an evident evolution in the language and production of the current great series.

What were the best series of 2021? Perhaps it is a very broad question with an even more complex answer. Still, we leave you a selection of the most representative, consistent and innovative stories on television and streaming. An open door to new proposals and experiments. A tour of interest that we will undoubtedly see in all its splendor during the year 2022.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

The story of the most endearing, generous and charismatic loser on television, reached an unprecedented level of quality in the history of series of 2021. But more than that, it also demonstrated that his success is more than a coincidence phenomenon. The great comedy of the year is a mischievous, bold and emotional look to the great themes of our time. But also, one of the most inspiring versions about the world of sports among the world of current series.

Of course, Ted lasso he knows that the secret to his success is his ability to reinvent himself. In his second season he has done so with a fluency that propped up the highest points of the first and showed the intelligence of a successful experiment. Tedd and his team say goodbye to 2021 with their arms laden with trophies and recognition. But also, with the promise of more exciting growth in the future.

The Squid Game (Netflix)

This fortunate mix of action, social criticism and gore became the great success of the 2021 series. And not only for having some of the cruelest sequences in streaming, but also for being a bold experiment that involved several ideas. On the one hand, the journey through misery, social inequality and exclusion from a disturbing point of view. On the other, the way in which horror and gore can create their own dynamic. The result was a unique mix of registers and script high points.

Become a worldwide event, The Squid Game demonstrated the power of streaming and its widespread impact on pop culture. With a second season still among rumors and gaining followers almost daily, the South Korean series is an example of a television milestone in full evolution.

Succession (HBO Max)

The Logan family returned for a third season that amazed and baffled in equal measure. Cruelty, betrayals, and subtle violence increased exponentially. But what really made an impact was the way the 2021 series reinvented itself to carefully move the pieces of power in another new direction.

With Logan Roy (Brian Cox) engaged in a battle to the death against his sons, Succession It stood out for its impeccable script and precise execution. But especially, because of his air much darker and more brutal than any previous point in his history. With a fourth season in production, the so-called best television series became a cult phenomenon in 2021.

Heading to Hell (Netflix)

What if you knew the time of your death? What seemed like a singular trope of terror, turned into a whole argument about morals, faith and fear. The second South Korean phenomenon of the year brought existential doubts, collective terrors and the phenomenon of faith to an all-time high. After, turned it into a harsh criticism of ambition and the mass anguish of a cynical age.

The 2021 series became perhaps the best horror series of the year. At the same time, in a sophisticated production with many more aspirations than narrating terror in a different way. With its uncomfortable violent air, Heading to hell He told a very rare version about the blessings and miracles that caused worldwide shudders.

WandaVision (Disney +)

Marvel’s first series for Disney +, WandaVision, had the complicated mission of being the first step of phase four. After delays, rescheduling and a schedule subject to drastic changes due to the pandemic, the decision was a bold one. But Marvel gambled on the serial story of one of its intriguing supporting characters, and it prevailed.

The ill-fated love story between Vision and Wanda Maximoff became a television experiment on an unknown scale. One that opened the doors to all the possibilities of a new dimension on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For its last chapter, the 2021 seriesP swept the audience And although it disappointed in expectations, it became the studio’s first big hit of the year.

Loki (Disney +)

Tom Hiddleston’s troublesome, incorrigible and charming god of lies was one of the most mourned characters in the massacre in Infinity war. His unconditional fans mourned his death for months and there was a long debate about the possibilities that he would have survived. But everything seemed to indicate that finally the illustrious Asgardian had really died. Even Hiddleston himself received a laconic response from Kevin Feige: “Now he’s dead.”

But of course, Loki of Asgard had not exhausted all his resources. And in Endgame He fled again – of course – tesseract in hand. The following was the premise of one of the most surprising series of the year and the one that opened the door to the Marvel multiverse. Loki it’s more than just a tour of the studio’s beloved character. Also, it is a series that renews television science fiction and bets high on the traditional tropes of the genre. the 2021 series that dazzled fans will return next year.

Hawkeye (Disney +)

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is the most discreet of The Avengers. And nobody expected his series, Hawk EyeIt was an explosion of action, good ideas and great moments. In addition to the introduction of Kate Bishop, a character who has grown in importance in the world of comics over the years. But the 2021 series is much more than welcoming a new generation of Avengers. It’s also a wealth of details about the future of the Marvel franchise.

Since the confirmation that Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is back in action, the long-awaited arrival of the Kingpin (Vincent D’onofrio) to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). The series has taken place for big appearances, a fresh look at the world after the blip, and delving into the world of Barton.

The Expanse (Amazon Prime)

Science fiction taken to the next elegant dimension. With its combination of politics, power struggles, and brutal honesty about the future, it’s the genre’s great series of 2021. And that’s saying a lot, with Foundation made a small screen hit thanks to Apple TV +. But the Rocinante crewmen’s odyssey across Earth, Mars, and the Belt is a splendid look at good and evil.

At the same time, a sincere tour of all kinds of versions about the main tropes of contemporary science fiction. With brilliant scripts, meticulous attention to the science behind the fiction, and unforgettable characters, The Expanse it is a success. One that ends with a splendid final season in which he closes all his lines with careful and poignant attention.

The Morning Show (Apple TV +)

This is the awkward behind-the-scenes story. Of what is hidden behind the brightness of the smiles on screens and also, of the ideal vision of our culture. With a similar premise, the series had the opportunity to explore the collective shadows from a sophisticated point of view. But also, to analyze and reflect on contemporary morality and its different degrees.

With a brilliant second season just ended, The Morning Show He managed to demonstrate the depth of his approach and how far he can take it. What can we expect for a future third season? Perhaps more surprises – some grim – but especially a chaotic reflection of reality.