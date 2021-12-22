The premiere of ‘Matrix’ in 1999 was a revolution. Became the fashion movie and not a few wanted to imitate it. The same cannot be said for the two sequels released four years later. Sure they have their fans, but the overall taste in the mouth was much less positive. In fact, no one would have been surprised that the saga’s existence on the big screen had come to an end with ‘Matrix Revolutions’.

16 years had to pass until the confirmation of a fourth installment finally titled ‘Matrix Resurrections’. Another attempt to continue squeezing a popular franchise or the result of an idea that simply had to be captured in images? The motivations of Lana Wachowski They aimed at the latter and once seen it is clear that they are. Yes indeed, do not expect a round adventure, because it is not.

With own voice

As anticipated in the great promotional campaign, ‘Matrix Resurrections’ drinks a lot from the past, often resorting to the inserts of images from the first installment, but there is no intention of fan-service, but the decision of build something new from a well-known foundation.

In fact, in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ they even dare to make fun of that misunderstood nostalgia, that search for the comfort of the already known so as not to want to go further. It does not stop being something that it was always part of the saga’s DNA, but here Wachowski introduces a component of lightness that suits the film very well.

With that I do not mean that the intensity shines by its absence, but I do mean that ‘Matrix Resurrections’ never falls for that exhausted bombast how much it came to the burden of the two previous sequels. Nor am I going to say that it removes the bad taste in your mouth that those could have left, but it does show that here you can see that they want to play with this universe instead of incorporating it into their backpack as a slab from which they cannot get rid.





That leads the film to make a series of decisions that will divide the audience. Lana Wachowski has no interest in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ fulfilling any desire of the fans of the saga, something that makes it clear from the outset with the way to introduce a radically different Morpheus from the one played at the time by Laurence fishburne, and that the character embodied by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II pays homage on more than one occasion to his predecessor on paper.

From there, the easiest thing would be to see ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ as a rescue story. That is the great common thread of the film, but around it there is room for reflection, spectacle and determination that there never seems to be a clear path from which it will be impossible to deviate.

Bold but not infallible





In that way, those first opinions that highlighted how daring the film is could not be more right. The problem is that being willing to go against the current is no guarantee of anything and the bulky footage of the film leads to be a little roller coaster, with very stimulating highs but also lows that don’t quite get you out of the movie because they don’t last long either.

There is something ephemeral in all that Neo’s journey, first of self-discovery and then of rescue, as if there were not so much desire to transcend as to complete something that the dedication included in the final credits – beware that there is a scene at the end, don’t leave before time – sums up quite well: “Love is the genesis of everything“.





Furthermore, Wachowski finds in Keanu reeves to his ideal accomplice, who perfectly assumes Neo’s new situation and knows how to find that right point between the light and the intense to have a good time without ever losing sight of the film’s intentions. Then the rest of the characters fulfill different functions – personally I liked it special Neil Patrick Harris– but nothing would be the same without Neo.

For the rest, eVisual section is once again essential in ‘Matrix Resurrections’, but it seems that there is less ambition in melee fights, using plane changes much more often than in previous installments. But it still has strength, especially that overwhelming chase through the streets of San Francisco.

In short





‘Matrix Resurrections’ is the best sequel to the saga, a film that dares to fly free in an ecosystem that many of us considered finished. That does not mean that he does everything right, but a blockbuster who dares to do what he wants instead of focusing on giving what the public is supposed to want is appreciated, even in those moments less inspired than the rest.