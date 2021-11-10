Many times it happens to us that we buy a new TV, with a great resolution and connectivity, but when we go to test it we realize one thing: the sound is not what we expected. And it is that without a doubt one of the weak points of today’s televisions is their sound quality, which often falls far short of image quality.

But there is a way to remedy this: incorporate a Sound bar. Although there are them in a wide spectrum of prices, from prices that exceed 200 or 300 euros to small bars of 20 euros, we have wanted to look at the best-selling of Amazon, the Majority Bowfell:





Is a model compact, 38.8 x 5.4 x 7.2 centimeters, which has almost 2,000 positive ratings. Among the qualities that stand out most are its good value for money (especially now that it is reduced to 39.95 euros 29.69 euros), how easy it is to assemble and its good sound.

It also stands out for its connectivity, since we can use it both through Bluetooth and through its 3.5 mm auxiliary input, RCA cable or the optical input port.





And it includes a great strength: it includes a remote control to control the soundbar. In addition to everything that appears in the photograph above: an auxiliary cable, an RCA cable and a power cable.

Majority Bowfell 2.1 Soundbar with Optics, AUX + RCA USB Playback 50W TV Bluetooth PC Black

