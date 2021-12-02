It is clear that MIUI 13 is going to reach more terminals than previously thought. The first round is just an outpost of proper names. In fact, do you remember the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G? Well this will be one of the winners.

Yes, maybe Xiaomi has us accustomed to so many launches that it is already difficult for us to keep track of the most interesting smartphones of the brand. But it is that this terminal managed to concentrate, as the Xataka analysis points out, a great construction, good audio performance and an interesting screen with 120Hz refreshment. A good, nice and cheap one that ended up becoming a best seller.

MIUI 13 will land on Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G





The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, also known in India as POCO X3 GT, got its first stable beta version yesterday, as reported from XIAOMIUI.

This means two things. One and more obvious, that the MIUI 13 works have already been tested in this terminal, which shows that the new layer of personalization will end up reaching this mobile. And two: that once it leaves the internal performance tests, it will end up reaching the different official and commercial versions, both in China and Global ROM.

Under build number V13.0.0.1.SKPCNXM, This version based on Android 12 will arrive at some point and not long after, as hinted from XIAOMIUI.

MIUI 13 also comes to the POCO F3 GT

But this is not the only mobile that is preparing to welcome MIUI 13: the build number V13.0.0.1.SKJCNXM hides that the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is also going to receive MIUI 13.





Known outside of China as the POCO F3 GT, one of the most popular gaming smartphones in India, shortly you will be able to enjoy all the functions of MIUI 13 in both China and Global ROMs. This device should receive MIUI 13 on the same day MIUI 13 is released.

Despite the fact that we still do not have a specific date to know the MIUI 13 presentation, it is clear that the grill of smartphones that will update to MIUI 13 will not be scarce. Two dates are being considered, December 16 and 28 —the first sounds louder, it should be noted—. From then on we will leave doubts.