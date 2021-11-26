the best-selling offers for Black Friday

For only 149 euros you can get hold of this 6.6-inch smartphone with a 120 Hz screen. It is a model that came on the market a few weeks ago, so it is not surprising that it is selling like hotcakes at this reduced price . We can highlight your big screen and its fantastic autonomy 5000 mAh.

The fifth generation of the Xiaomi activity tracker is one knockdown price: just 19 euros. We imagine that Amazon wants to remove the stock of this model after the departure of the new generation, so it is a unique moment to get hold of this Xiaomi Band 5, since these days it is at its price all-time low.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike (e-bike)

Another of the best-selling products these days has been the Xiaomi folding bike. It is approximately half of its recommended retail price and about 250 euros below the price that it usually has on Amazon. It is an interesting product for those people who want to move around the city with the help of a battery, but are not very fond of the scooter.

Best sellers in Health, Beauty and Home

De’Longhi Perfetto Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker

This super-automatic coffee maker is in the top of Amazon’s best-selling products during Black Friday. With it, we will simply have to worry about adding the coffee beans and water, since the rest will be done by the machine itself. Have 13 different programs to make all kinds of coffees, where we can control the water pressure and temperature to obtain an espresso totally to our liking. It also has Self-cleaning of its internal mechanisms. Is with a 30% discount and the offer will expire in 3 days or while stocks last.

ghd glide – Electric hair straightening brush

This ceramic brush has an ionizer, which allows you to straighten hair with very few strokes. its battery allows you to put the brush on 185ºC in just a few seconds for optimal styling, helping to undo frizz and getting straight hair in those moments when there is no time to remove the straighteners. It is at 102.99 euros, its all time low.

Oral-B Oxyjet Oral Irrigator

The Oxyjet is an irrigator that launches a jet of water under pressure on our teeth to perfect cleaning of these. It is used to reach areas that the brush cannot reach and even massage the gums. You can get this product for only 39.99 euros.

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5

One of the products that has sold the most these days is this braun pack. Combine one epilator from the Silk-expert Pro series with a Venus razor and a travel bag. An all in one ideal for gifts this christmas.

The links in this article are part of our agreement with the Amazon Affiliate Program and could earn us a small commission with your sales (without ever influencing the price you pay). Of course, the decision to publish them has been made freely under the editorial criteria of El Output, without attending to suggestions or requests from the brands involved.